TUPELO • Officials at the Lee County Adult Jail are still agreeing to house the city of Tupelo’s prisoners, even though they are now under no legal obligation to accept them.
A 25-year-old contract between Lee County and the city of Tupelo outlining the city can place its municipal prisoners at the county jail expired on Dec. 31, 2020, meaning that Jim Johnson, the Lee County sheriff, does not legally have to house Tupelo’s prisoners at the jail.
But Johnson and legal officials with the city and the county have said despite the contract’s expiration, virtually nothing has changed between the county and city regarding the jail.
“We’re still operating under the same terms of the (expired) contract,” said Gary Carnathan, the attorney to the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Ben Logan, the attorney to the city of Tupelo, also told the Daily Journal that unless a different agreement or contract is reached with the county, Tupelo and Lee County are still operating in good faith under the same terms of the expired contract.
Under state law, counties are only required to house county prisoners, but Lee County accepts prisoners from Tupelo and other towns in the county.
The jail and its contract with Tupelo has long been a thorny issue for county officials, with the Lee County Board of Supervisors in 2017 even giving notice to the city that they intended to terminate the contract.
Despite signaling their intent to end the contract, the county later reversed course and decided that it wouldn’t finalize the contract’s termination.
The frosty relationship between the two public bodies over the contract stemmed from issues of overcrowding and that Tupelo’s prisoners made up the bulk of the prison’s population.
“Tupelo is the very reason our jail is in the problem it’s in, and we need to quit trying to make Tupelo happy,” Johnson wrote to District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan in a 2017 text message obtained last year through a public records request.
Issues over Tupelo’s finances have been coupled with the count’s reluctance to hammer out a solution to improve conditions at the jail.
Debate has persisted without any agreement for years about how to remedy poor conditions at the jail. Problems at the building have included inadequate HVAC and electrical systems, outmoded door locking mechanisms and a leaking roof.
But the decision to construct a new jail or simply renovate the existing building caused a sharp divide between the county officials, and a consensus could not be reached over which path to follow.
Something the board finally agreed to do was hire an outside consultant to advise them over how much additional space is needed at the jail.
The board in October voted to pay roughly $33,000 to a consultant, Tom Weber, based out of Wisconsin to advise the county. The schedule could change, but county officials believe Weber should make an initial report on the jail sometime in February.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator, believes that until Weber makes a determination of what the county should do going forward about the jail, then the city, the county and the sheriff will continue to operate under the conditions of the expired contract.