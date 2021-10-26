TUPELO • In his first bid for public office, the longtime owner of a private printing company hopes to gain a seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors to find a solution to the prickly issue of building a new county jail.
Buddy Dickerson is the owner of Elite Sports and Pro Designs, a printing and embroidering company. He has never held elected office, but believes getting as much face-time as he can with potential voters is the key to winning a seat on the five-member board.
Dickerson told the Daily Journal that, along the campaign trail, voters have continued to press him over the issue of how to fund a new Lee County Adult Jail.
Although Dickerson believes there is a need for a new jail, he thinks the public needs more details about the project before the county board votes on any type of substantive plan or path forward.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that we need a new jail,” Dickerson said. “After I was able to tour it, the hotel was definitely overbooked, so to speak.”
Dickerson believes transparency key to solving jail issue
One of the most important topics the new District 3 supervisor will have to help address is what to do about the contentious project to construct a new jail. The current facility, which the county sheriff has frequently complained is in disrepair, has consistently proved a challenge for county leaders — one the board has failed to solve.
After touring the current jail and speaking at length with Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, Dickerson said he believes a new jail is needed to help alleviate the safety conditions for jail employees.
In his eyes, the main reason why the issue of building a new jail has gotten so muddled is because most taxpayers haven’t had the specific details of how much a new jail will cost explained in a digestible way.
“They’re confused about how much this is going to cost and how much their taxes are going to be raised,” Dickerson said.
Earlier this year, Lee County supervisors passed a resolution that legally gives them a two-year window to take on up to $85 million in bonded debt. County officials have said that figure would include funding for other county projects, such as renovations to the library, but the specifics have not yet been agreed upon.
Dickerson said when he speaks with voters, most of them say that they aren’t outright against tax dollars going to a new jail, but they have questions about the proposal that have gone unanswered.
If elected, Dickerson said he would advocate for the supervisors to sit down with the leaders of the municipalities located in Lee County to see if they have any ideas about a potential solution.
“Why just put it on the supervisors?” Dickerson asked.
Dickerson expresses concern about youth obtaining marijuana products
Another issue the supervisors may face is medical marijuana. The Mississippi Legislature has agreed on a draft of a medical marijuana program that includes a provision that would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to prohibit dispensaries, processing facilities and growing centers from operating in the unincorporated communities in the county.
Whether state lawmakers pass a medical marijuana program during a special session this fall or during its regular session in January is currently up in the air, but legislators have largely said they expect a program to pass soon.
Dickerson said he has concerns about children and teenagers illegally gaining access to the products, but does not have any problems with patients obtaining legal access to medical cannabis.
“If everything is documented and there’s somebody tracking it and it goes to a person for truly medical reasons, then I’m for it,” Dickerson said.
The current draft of the medical marijuana bill requires owners of marijuana facilities to input data into a statewide tracking system to allow state regulators to track where marijuana is being sold and produced.
About the special election
There are no party primaries in a special election, and all candidates must run without a partisan affiliation. Qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, and if no single candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who receive the largest share of the votes.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of former Lee County supervisor Todd Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
Absentee ballots are currently available with the Lee County Circuit Clerk for certain voters. The deadline to vote by absentee is noon Saturday, Oct. 30.