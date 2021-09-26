TUPELO • When the winner of the Lee County supervisor special election takes office, he will likely take an up or down vote on whether citizens should be able to vote on a proposal to raise property taxes for a new jail or simply go forward with the tax hike on their own.
Advocates submitted a petition to force the county to conduct a special election, but the Lee County Circuit Clerk's Office believes the petitioners fell about 20 signatures short of of the required 1500.
The advocates believe that some of the names were wrongly struck from the petition and are asking the supervisors to certify the names anyway.
State law gives the county supervisors the final authority on resolving any disputes with petitions.
Separate from the petition, the board could simply pass a resolution to set a special election to let voters weigh in on the issue — even though they currently aren’t required to.
The Daily Journal asked each of the seven candidates on the ballot if they think the petitions should be accepted and if they think the bond issuance should be placed on the ballot for voter approval.
Mike Bryan
Mike Bryan, a former Tupelo city councilman, said that he did not know enough about the signatures on the petition to form a solid opinion on either accepting the rejected signatures or agreeing with the circuit clerk.
“The only thing I’ve ever heard about this is through the news media and mostly through the Daily Journal,” Bryan said. “I can’t make a decision on a news outlet reporting on it. I have to be at the table to understand to make an educated decision.”
Bryan also did not take a hard stance on letting citizens vote on the bond issue through a countywide ballot. The former city official said that “you can never go wrong” with letting citizens vote on something, but he left the door open for simply allowing the supervisors to decide the issue themselves.
When asked if there was a dollar amount threshold he thought should be a trigger for supervisors to vote on the bond versus taking it to the citizens for a vote, he, again, did not give a firm stance.
“I can’t say that,” Bryan said. “I have to hear the dollar amount and what we’re getting for that dollar amount for that answer. I can’t just put a number on that.”
Buddy Dickerson
Buddy Dickerson, the owner of a private sports facility, floated the idea of the county doing a recount if there is any hint that the signature certification process was unfair or not consistent.
But also thinks the petitioners should have dotted their i’s and crossed their t’s to make sure that only legal names were submitted.
Dickerson, whose legal name is William E. Dickerson Jr., said if he were signing a petition like the bond petition, he would have made sure that he signed his name as it appears on his drivers license.
But Dickerson hasn’t even signed his full, legal name on official forms for the campaign. On his statement of economic interest form to the Mississippi Ethics Commission, he simply signed the form as “William Dickerson” — not William E. Dickerson, William E. Dickerson Jr. or William E. “Buddy” Dickerson Jr.
Dickerson declined to weigh in on the issue of a countywide vote and said instead the supervisors main focus should be transparency and informing the public about the expenses of each project and how much property taxes would increase.
“For me to make a judgement on it, I prefer not to say,” Dickerson said of a countywide vote.
Gary Enis
Gary Enis, the transportation director for the Tupelo Public School District, said that if here were elected to the board, he would try to get together with the other supervisors and try to hammer out a solution, but he didn’t know what the solution should be.
“It would have to be abiding by the law,” Enis said. “Whatever the law states. I just really don’t know too much about that to really make a concrete comment.”
But Enis said he believes the voters should have the final say in whether the county takes on the bonded debt because “these are the tax dollars.”
“I think it’s overdue,” Enis said of the jail. “The current jail is outdated, and Sheriff Jim Johnson has mentioned safety concerns.”
Mark Maharrey
Mark Maharrey, a marketing consultant for a radio company, said the supervisors should review the bond petition and previous petitions to try to make sure consistent rules have been applied. After that, he would determine if the petitioners met their required threshold.
“Through consistency, that brings about a form of fairness,” Maharrey said. “I think we need to look back to see how signatures have been treated on other petitions before this.”
Because the bonded debt will be a significant amount of money for the county to undertake, Maharrey also said that a countywide vote is needed to give people an opportunity to say if they want their taxes raised or not.
“We’re elected to be representatives,” Maharrey said. “But you can’t just represent based on how you think people feel about this.”
Larry McCord
Larry McCord, a retired draftsman, said as long as the signatures on the petition can be proven the people were a registered voter and lived in the county, then they should be accepted. Any questions about a person’s legal name, he believes is “splitting hairs.”
“I’d actually call the petitioner if I had any doubts about who they were,” McCord said. “We’re not in a metropolitan area. We’ve got some common horse sense here.”
Because a tax increase is in question, McCord thinks that there should be a countywide bond issue referendum. But it should be done during a regularly scheduled election and not a special election to save the county money.
“I don’t think we should spend extra money on a special election,” McCord said.
Tony Roper
Tony Roper, the former occupant of the District 3 seat, said that $85 million is simply too much for the county to spend on a large scale judicial complex, and wholeheartedly supports letting citizens vote on the bond if it ends up costing that much money.
“As much as we need a new jail, that’s absolutely too much money,” Roper said.
The former county officials said that if the cost of the jail were lowered to around $30 million to $35 million, he would support the supervisors just voting on the bond issue without a vote from the citizens. But anything above that dollar amount should be placed on the ballot for approval.
On the issue of the petition, Roper said he would need to analyze some of the details further, but is sympathetic to the petitioners because they’re trying to exercise their rights.
“I’d let them add more names to it,” Roper said of the petition.
Wesley Webb
Wesley Webb, a real estate broker, said that he trusts election officials such as Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney and Secretary of State Michael Watson to conduct their jobs and would not want to interfere or override the decision they made.
“I haven’t gathered enough information to answer,” Webb said. “I feel like Camille and Michael both do a very good job.”
If the final bond issuance comes out to be around $80 million to $85 million, the he believes a countywide vote should be held for the voters to weigh in.
“I think the people should have a voice — I sure do,” Webb said. “That’s a lot of money. The land owners are taxed enough.”
When asked if there was a dollar figure low enough he would ever consider forgoing a county election, he said he would have to consult with other county officials about that.
The special election for the District 3 race is on Nov. 2. If no candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, then the top two vote earners will compete in a runoff election on Nov. 23.