Mike Bryan
Lee County Adult Jail
Bryan said he would like for the county to primarily focus on building a new jail, with other projects including a library and court improvements considered in the near future.
“We need to take a look at the jail on its own merits and pull out everything else,” Bryan said. “Then we can address the other projects on their own merits.”
Opting out of medical marijuana
Bryan supports the spirit of medical marijuana, which he defines as a patient receiving treatment under the supervision of a physician. But he does not believe the county should allow dispensaries and growing facilities to operate in the county.
“I don’t like to play Monday morning quarterback,” Bryan said. “And I would like to see the language, talk to the citizens, talk to the other board members and see what’s best for Lee County.”
Most important issue
Making sure the area around the HIVE Industrial Complex is developed responsibly
Buddy Dickerson
The Lee County Adult Jail
Dickerson wants to make sure the public gets accurate and transparent information about any tax increase for a new jail.
“Citizens are confused about how much this is going to cost and how much their taxes are going to be raised,” Dickerson said.
Opting out of medical marijuana
Dickerson said he has concerns about children and teenagers illegally gaining access to the products, but does not have any problems with patients obtaining legal access to medical cannabis.
“If everything is documented and there’s somebody tracking it and it goes to a person for truly medical reasons, then I’m for it,” Dickerson said.
Most important issue
Finding a solution to the Lee County Adult Jail
Gary Enis
The Lee County Adult Jail
“As a whole, I would need to talk with the other supervisors before I would come to a decision,” Enis said. “But, after seeing the concerns of our sheriff from what he has stated in the past, I would lean toward — if the jail is outdated — I would look at getting a new one.”
Opting out of medical marijuana
“I would just have to get more information on the subject,” Enis said. “If people are suffering from a terrible disease or illness to get relief with a doctor’s permission, I’m all for that. For recreational, that’s against the law. I’m not for recreational use.”
Most important issue
Working to grow west Tupelo
Mark Maharrey
The Lee County Adult Jail
Maharrey said that before Lee County leaders appropriate significant taxpayer dollars to construct a new jail, taxpayers deserve answers on how the jail fell into disrepair in the first place.
“Before you can move forward, you have to go back a little bit,” Maharrey said. “Why is the jail in the shape it’s in?”
Opting out of medical marijuana
“I believe that Mississippi has already spoken,” Maharrey said. “There has been a vote. The vote was overwhelmingly, ‘Yes let’s have medical marijuana and let people grow.’”
Most important issue
Make the Lee County Board of Supervisors more transparent by livestreaming its meetings.
Larry Mccord
The Lee County Adult Jail
McCord said he would use his experience in architecture and drafting to try and find out as many details as possible about any potential plan for a new jail before voting on it. He would also work with architects contracted by the county to try and get costs down.
“We need a good jail. We need a good sheriff’s department,” McCord said. “We need a good court system, and they have to be paid for. But it comes down to what I’ve been saying, and that’s the details.”
Opting out of medical marijuana
“If you put facilities out there that are selling it, I just don’t see how they could ever control keeping children away from it and other people,” McCord said. “I’m going to be against it in the county at this point in my life.”
Most important issue
Finding a solution to the litter that he believes continues to plague his area and neighborhood
Tony Roper
The Lee County Adult Jail
Roper said renovating the library and repairing some of the county’s roads are both needed projects, but he wants the top priority to be the jail.
“When we get the jail paid for, then we can go to the other stuff,” Roper said.
Opting out of medical marijuana
Roper said that he is not for any type of recreational marijuana program, but he does support medicinal use if it can bring relief to people suffering from certain illnesses.
“I’m not a doctor, and I’m not a pharmacist,” Roper said. “The way I understand it, and the way I’ve read, there are some folks that said it really helps them. As far as I’m concerned, it can help them.”
Most important issue
Working with economic leaders to bring more businesses to the HIVE industrial complex
Wesley Webb
The Lee County Adult Jail
Webb said he supports the construction of a new jail facility but would like to see it built in phases.
“The stuff that they’re asking for, I think we might need it,” Webb said. “But we might not need it all at one time.”
Opting out of medical marijuana
Webb said that he does not yet have a firm stance on local regulation of medical marijuana because he does not “know enough about it to even answer.” But, he said that he would like for the county to travel to other areas outside of the state, such as Alabama, to see how they are implementing such medicinal programs.
Most important issue
Making sure tax dollars are spent wisely