TUPELO • Candidates running in the crowded special election for the District 3 seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors have spent a little over $22,000 trying to convince voters in the western part of the county to vote for them.
State law requires candidates running for office to list the name of the donor and their employer if a donation to their campaign is greater than $200. This is called an itemized contribution. A nonitemized contribution is less than $200, and candidates do not have to disclose the name of the donor.
Of the six candidates, four filed reports detailing their campaign contributions by the Oct. 26 deadline. Once candidate filed the report late, and two have not filed at all.
Wesley Webb receives the most campaign donations
Wesley Webb, a realtor, has amassed the most campaign contributions with $16,481, according to the reports filed at the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office. Webb has also spent the most money in the seven-person race, at $8,627.
Webb reported $23,849 in itemized contributions and $2,632 in nonitemized contributions, totaling at $26,481. Of that total, Webb gave his campaign $10,000 as a personal contribution.
Webb reported spending $8,627 on his campaign. He has $17,854 in cash on hand.
One of Webb’s donors includes Republican state Rep. Jerry Turner of Baldwyn, who gave Webb $500. This makes Webb the recipient of the largest donation from a current public official.
Other Webb donors include local engineer Randy Hathcock, as well as Randy Groover, Rick Beasley and Mark Mattox.
Mike Bryan lists no itemized donations
Mike Bryan, a former Tupelo city councilman, raked in the second-largest amount of campaign dollars at $4,125. All of Bryan’s donations are listed as nonitemized.
Bryan has spent a total of $3,857. He has a balance of $267 remaining.
Mark Maharrey gets money from former politicians
Mark Maharrey reported donations of $1,870 plus a self-contribution of $2,438.
His form lists $3,738 in itemized donations and $570 in nonitemized donations, totaling $4,308.
Some of Maharrey’s donors include Jim Newman, chairman of the Lee County Democratic Party; former state Rep. Steve Holland, D-Plantersville; and Jamie Franks, a Tupelo attorney and former chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party.
Maharrey has spent $3,462 and has a balance of $872.
Buddy Dickerson takes in no outside donations
Buddy Dickerson does not have any outside donations listed on his expense report.
He told the Daily Journal in a previous interview that he decided not to accept any outside donations during the campaign to maintain the perception that he will not owe anyone any political favors if he’s elected.
The only donation listed on his campaign finance report is $7,000 that he and his wife transferred to his campaign. Of that money, he has spent $6,064.
Two candidates haven't filed campaign finance reports, one filed late
Candidates had until 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 to file campaign finance reports.
Gary Enis, transportation director for the Tupelo Public School District, missed the statutory deadline to file his report on time, but he did submit a report by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
When contacted by the Daily Journal Wednesday morning about his lack of a finance form, Enis said he was never told by anyone that he was required to submit such a form, but that he would turn one in if he was legally required to do so.
Enis did not report receiving any outside donations, but he has spent $1,772 throughout the course of the campaign.
There were no campaign finance reports on file at the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office for Larry McCord or Tony Roper.
McCord, a draftsman, told the Daily Journal that he forgot to submit his form, mainly because he hasn’t received any donations or spent any money on the campaign.
“There’s nothing really to put on there,” McCord said. “But I need to turn one in.”
McCord said that the only campaign materials he is using are leftover signs from the last time he ran for supervisor.
“The only other thing I’m really using is just labor from some of my friends.”
Roper, a former supervisor, said that it was an oversight on his part and that he has people working to get the form filed.
“I just have a lot on my plate, and it just slipped past me,” Roper said. “It’ll be taken care of today.”
Seven candidates will appear on the ballot for the District 3 seat on the county board. Absentee ballots remain available for qualified voters at the Circuit Clerk’s office. The deadline to vote by absentee is noon on Oct. 30.
Nov. 2 is the day of the special election. Since candidates are required to run without a partisan affiliation in a special election, there are no party primaries. If no single candidate received an outright majority of the votes cast, then the top two vote earners will compete in a runoff election on Nov. 23.
If a candidate ultimately does not submit a list of their campaign expenses and donations, it could lead to criminal or civil penalties.
Though rare, a candidate who “willfully violates” campaign finance laws could be prosecuted for a misdemeanor crime. If convicted, the candidate could face a $3,000 fine, receive six months in jail time or receive both a fine and imprisonment.
The state Ethics Commission also has the option to pursue civil sanctions and fines against candidates if campaign finance reports are not filed.
Additionally, state law says that no candidate can be elected to office until they file all of their required campaign reports, and they cannot receive any salary for their office until all of their reports are filed.