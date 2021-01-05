TUPELO • Todd Jordan, a Lee County supervisor, qualified on Tuesday to run for mayor of Tupelo, making him the second person to officially enter the race.
Jordan, 50, is running as a Republican. He is a native of the All-America City and is currently serving his first term on the Lee County Board of Supervisors. He works for Tommy Morgan Realtors in Tupelo.
Jordan told the Daily Journal in September that he believes after nearly a year representing many Tupelo citizens in his current role as a supervisor, he is qualified to be elected to Tupelo’s top position.
“Being in this position and seeing what the citizens are asking for or want, I think the political viewpoints of our mayor now have separated us from the good work that we need to do,” Jordan previously said. “I think — when people call me — really the city of Tupelo is doing well financially, but we’ve gotten focused on that and we’re not listening to the people in the community.”
Jordan believes he’s established strong working relationships with the economic development agencies, some members of the Tupelo City Council and different community leaders during the short span he’s represented District 3 as a supervisor and that those relationships can propel Tupelo forward, if he’s elected mayor.
Jordan has previously said that, if elected, he would support local law enforcement, try to construct some type of children’s event center and work to develop Tupelo economically.
Incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton announced last year that he does not intend to seek re-election to a third term, meaning no incumbent will be on the ballot for the mayoral election.
Jordan is the second person now to enter the city’s mayoral race. Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington on Saturday qualified to run, also as a Republican, officially guaranteeing a contested Republican primary.
The qualification period for Tupelo’s municipal elections will end on Feb. 5 with party primaries occurring April 6, and then a general election on June 8.