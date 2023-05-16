djr-2023-04-02-news-pratts-tornado-arp1 (copy)

In this file photo from April 1, 2023, Brad Tucker, an elder at First Christian Church in Pratts, cleans up debris from a awning that was damaged by storms that swept through the Pratts community.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Over a month after an April 1 storm spawned an EF1 tornado that caused damage in Tupelo and a portion of the Pratt community, Lee County officials have approved a contract for clean-up efforts.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you