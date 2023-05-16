TUPELO — Over a month after an April 1 storm spawned an EF1 tornado that caused damage in Tupelo and a portion of the Pratt community, Lee County officials have approved a contract for clean-up efforts.
Lee County supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to engage a previously held contract for debris removal with Kansas-based company Custom Tree Care Inc.
Bill Benson said the reason the county waited to begin clean-up was to determine whether the state would meet the $5 million threshold for federal reimbursement.
“We did not qualify,” he said. “Lee, Pontotoc and Desoto (counties) had some damage, but there was not enough.”
Benson said with the lack of reimbursement, the county found it cheaper to follow up with the contract with Custom Tree Care, which was originally approved in 2020. He said if the county were to do the work in-house, it would take resources away from the road department during a crucial time of year with paving and regular summer maintenance.
The estimated cost of clean-up is $550,000 he said.
County Road Manager Tim Allred said it was important for affected county residents to separate building debris from vegetative debris into separate piles at the ditch beside their road for pick up.
He said he expects work to begin Friday.
There will be three rounds of cleanup, Allred said. The first starting May 19 until May 27. The second round will be the week of May 28 through June 2, and the final round will be June 5 through June 11. He said the contractors will be working from 6 a.m. to sunset each day.
Lee County Emergency Management Director Lee Bowdry said he estimates 50,000 cubic yards of debris in the county. He said if any residents have questions, he can be reached at 662-213-0872.
