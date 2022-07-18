TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors has approved drastic changes to its district lines to correct for a “significant” loss of population to its minority-majority district without the lone Black supervisor's approval.
On Monday, county supervisors voted 4-1 to adopt a proposed redistricting plan for both the supervisors' voting districts and the constable's districts.
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy was the lone vote against the proposal.
Oxford-based consulting firm Bridge & Watson handled the redistricting process. In the firm's plan, District 4 — the lone minority-majority district in Lee County — absorbed a significant chunk of Verona’s population to make up for its 1,600 loss in population over the last decade. As a result of this change, District 5 lost almost 10% of its Black population, dropping from 32% to 23%.
Following a short public hearing in which Chris Watson of consulting firm Bridge & Watson broke down the changes to the county's district lines, Tupelo/ Lee County NAACP President Charles Moore presented an alternative plan he said would better serve the county by bolstering District 5's minority population. The NAACP plan would have both preserved District 4’s minority-majority and raised the minority percentage of District 5 from 32% to 37%.
The board did not bring the NAACP's plan up for a vote.
Ivy, following his vote against the Bridge & Watson plan, told the Daily Journal he would have supported the NAACP plan should it have been brought up for a vote.
“The NAACP brought numbers, and we should have considered them,” Ivy said.
Moore said the rejection of his proposal was not the end, but he was unsure how to move forward when asked after the meeting.
“The numbers show it is possible to maintain (District 5’s minority makeup),” he said. “The next step is to do what is necessary to maintain the district, but at this point, we still don’t know which direction that takes us.”
In the approved plan, District 1 gained 409 people; District 2 lost 1,151; District 3 lost 1,104; District 4 gained 1,802; and District 5 lost 524 people. The county’s overall deviation decreased from 20.8% to 6.7%. The state requires any county with a deviation of more than 10% of the ideal population — an evenly divided number of people for each district — to redraw their district lines.
To preserve District 4’s minority makeup, Watson said District 4 took a large portion of Verona because there was not much choice for large minority voting blocks in the county.
“The idea is we take a non-retrogressive approach," Watson, who has taken part in the county's two previous redistricting cycles, said. "We want to do no harm. We didn’t have a lot of options. Neighborhoods have become more integrated, so we have to be more selective during the process.”