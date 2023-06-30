TUPELO — As the county continues negotiations with Waste Management for garbage collection, two Lee County supervisors continue to push back. Despite tensions, officials say rates will rise no matter what option the county chooses.
County Administrator Bill Benson said he and Board Attorney Gary Carnathan have made two significant changes to the proposed contract, setting a flat 3% consumer price index fee capped at 5% and removing a clause for extraordinary expenses. Benson said while he does not believe the contract will come before the board during the July 3 meeting, he could not say it will not be added through amendment to the agenda.
Lee County garbage collection rates have not risen since 2013, when the county raised rates 39% from $9 to $12.50. Benson said the county will have to raise rates this year to keep up with inflation and expenses, leading officials to shop around for contracts. Waste Management was the lone company to express interest during the request for proposals period.
Though there are no solid figures or contract with Waste Management as of Friday, the Lee County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in early June to begin negotiations. District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan, District 3 Supervisor Wesley Web and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland voted in favor of negotiations. District 2 Supervisor and Board President Mike Smith and District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy voted against the measure.
“I think it is a very, very bad deal for Lee County,” Ivy said. “I have nothing against (Waste Management), … but I don’t think they have a place in the county.”
Smith, using information provided by Three Rivers Planning & Development District Governmental Functions Director Ronnie Bell, claims a contract with Waste Management will cost an extra $990,000 annually for the life of the six-year contract. This figure comes from Bell estimating the county raising rates to $18 while estimating Waste Management will cause the county to raise rates to $23.
Waste Management representative Kerry Howell, who attended the early June meeting, said the figures produced by Bell and cited by Smith were arbitrary. He said the proposal by Waste Management was for $16.45 per household, not counting the fuel index and other factors, which will see a total rate of about $18.
Smith said Friday that he trusted the figures from Three Rivers and said even if the rates were comparable, he prefers the county continue the service in-house, adding he believed the county can provide the service better than the national company.
Ivy said Friday that he will vote against any measure from Waste Management, citing the information Bell gave the board. He said it was unfair for Morgan and Holland, who are both not seeking reelection, to lock the county into the contract before finishing their final terms.
Meanwhile, Morgan said garbage collection has been a “thorn” in his side since he first took office 23 years ago. He said he believed Waste Management will do a better job overall collecting the county’s waste.
“I’m for moving forward with it. It seems to be the right direction for Lee County,” he said. “I just think that, as I’ve stated before, there are some things that the government does best, but garbage collection is not one of them.”
Morgan said the estimates provided by Three Rivers were of the worst-case scenario and that there will be major savings in the long run from the county liquidating its equipment and no longer having to spend money on maintenance and purchasing trucks and other equipment.
He also pushed back at the notion that because he and Holland are not seeking re-election that they should not push for a decision on Waste Management, noting he still has six months left in the term.
Benson said that while the numbers produced by Three Rivers are correct, they don’t account for other mitigating factors such as salary increases, increased maintenance costs and other pitfalls that come with the county controlling operations. What it comes down to, he said, is a policy decision between the supervisors who want to continue the service in-house and supervisors who do not.
“In the context that it is used, yes (the figures are correct), but there are potential mitigating factors to it,” he said, noting it is using a blended rate not meant to raise again for two to three years and does not take into account any emergency expenses incurred. “It becomes a policy decision. Is it worth some additional costs to be out of the garbage decision? There is a train of thought with some that it is and a train of thought with some that it isn’t. You have differing opinions.”
