TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to travel to the state’s largest conference for municipal governments at the request of Mayor-elect Todd Jordan, potentially creating a new chapter in relations between county and city government leaders.
The county board unanimously voted to approve for Lee County supervisors Phil Morgan, Mike Smith, Tommie Lee Ivy and Billy Joe Holland to attend the Mississippi Municipal League’s annual conference in Biloxi on July 25 – 28.
Since the Mississippi Municipal League is an organization made up of representatives from cities and towns throughout the state, county supervisors typically don’t attend the annual conference.
But Jordan, who will be sworn in as Tupelo’s new mayor on July 1, invited supervisors to attend the conference to foster positive working relationships between the two public bodies.
“I’ve been on the board for nearly 22 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever been asked to go to this,” District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said. “We need to be working together. That’s what I’m excited about.”
While campaigning for mayor, one of Jordan’s major pledges was to use his position as a Lee County supervisor to ease a contentious relationship between leaders of the city of Tupelo and Lee County.
“Just getting together and talking and starting off on a good relationship and on good terms would be good,” Jordan said. “That’s what I’m looking for.”
But the joint trip could also serve a dual purpose: It will allow the elected leaders to tour the Hancock County Jail.
For years, Lee County’s jail has come under scrutiny because of overcrowding issues and accusations of poor conditions. The county and the city have tried to find a solution to its local jail, but a consensus has never been reached.
The tour could be a way to spur conversation on how to move forward with discussions of the local jail, which have been in a logjam in recent years.
The opinions among elected leaders have ranged from raising taxes to build a new facility, taking on more bonded debt, repairing the facility and releasing more non-violent inmates.
A consultant hired by the county recommended in April that supervisors spend around $80 million to overhaul the local criminal justice system, construct a new jail facility and build other structures like an administrative office for the sheriff’s department.
Jordan said he wants to see what a new, larger jail like the one in Biloxi actually looks like in person to make an educated decision on what the next steps should be for public bodies in Lee County.
“I want to have something to compare to what we have (here in Lee County),” Jordan said.
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said that having the county officials attend the convention with the city was a good idea and was open to the idea of touring a jail.
“Yeah, certainly I hope we have a better working relationship than we’ve had the past eight years,” Palmer said. “I will be looking forward to the MML conference this year.”
Ward 2 Councilman Mike Bryan also said he thought the county coming to MML was a positive thing.
“I think you can work with people a little better if you know them,” Bryan said. “I’m all for it.”