TUPELO • If Lee County employees want to receive 10 days of extra sick leave should they test positive for COVID-19, then they better get vaccinated against the virus.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors earlier this month voted to change the county’s sick leave policy to grant employees 10 extra days of paid sick leave for COVID-19 only if they have been fully vaccinated.
If county employees contract the virus and have not been vaccinated, they will not be eligible to receive the extra allotted sick time. Instead, they will be forced to use their regularly accrued paid sick leave.
“We’re just trying to encourage people to go get the shot,” District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland said. “Other boards are doing the same thing. That’s about the short of it.”
If county employees run out of paid sick days to take and end up contracting the virus, then they will have to take an unpaid sick day, according to Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator.
Previously, the county complied with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and automatically granted county employees 10 days of paid sick leave if they contracted the virus.
Benson, also the elected chancery clerk, said the city is now able to change its sick leave policy because the Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired.
The county’s new policy does not apply to employees who could not receive the vaccine because of a separate medical issue.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer on Monday said that the state is seeing a large increase in COVid-19 cases. Mississippi also has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation.
“4th wave is here,” Dobbs, wrote on Twitter.