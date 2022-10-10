TUPELO – The Lee County Board of Supervisors has enacted a burn ban following weeks of drought throughout Northeast Mississippi.
The board voted unanimously among present members on Monday afternoon to approve a 30-day burn ban effective immediately at the request of Fire Coordinator Mark Flanagan. District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith was absent from the special-called meeting. Flanagan said there had not been significant rainfall in a month.
"I can’t count them all," Flanagan said when asked how many fires the county has responded to in the past month. “There are so many that the fire chiefs are wearing me out, begging for any relief. Most of the departments are responding to 30 calls a day.”
Flanagan said the county was lucky not to have a major fire yet.
“It’s coming if we don’t get some significant rainfall soon,” he said.
Board President and District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said he wants residents to take the ban seriously. He said he would take it a step further to say he hoped no Lee County resident burned anything, including enclosed fires, which are not counted in bans.
“I hope people will adhere to it,” he said. “We probably should have already (placed a ban).”
The ban ends Nov. 11, but supervisors said that if there is not sufficient rain over the next 30 days, the board would vote to extend the ban another month. Flanagan said for the board to lift the ban, there would need to be “several days” of light rain to saturate the top layer of soil.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office enforces the ban, and state law says violators can receive up to a $500 fine with a $100 minimum.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission, which approves and requests bans, reports Pontotoc, Clay, Chickasaw and Calhoun counties are also under a burn ban. Flanagan said he expected more northern counties to follow suit, including Lafayette County.
Within the county, Guntown also issued its own local burn ban, Flanagan said. Saltillo Fire Chief Mike Nowell told the Daily Journal the city had an ordinance that automatically triggered a burn ban within city limits when the county issued one. Tupelo Fire Chief Kelly Elliott said he expected the city to follow the county's ban.
