TUPELO • Lee County is worth $52 million more this year than last, according to the county's recent tax assessment.
On Monday, the Lee County Board of Supervisors kicked off the budgeting season by approving a series of changes to the county’s property value assessments after a short public hearing with minimal protest.
During a quick report before the board, Lee County Tax Assessor Mark Weathers said the county saw an overall increase of $52 million in assessed value over the last year, . The increase is up slightly from the preliminary numbers that placed the county at a net $49 million growth.
County officials say the increase was primarily spurred by significant improvements to existing properties.
Assessments follow two basic categories: real and personal property. Real property is land, including any valuable investment attached to the land, including buildings, crops and timber. Personal property includes all property not linked to the properties’ land, such as vehicles, inventory or anything homeowners or companies.
Personal property also accounts for intangible property, such as intellectual property, bank accounts and franchise rights.
While most Lee County municipalities increased in assessed value along with the county, Guntown was the lone municipality to lose assessed value over the past fiscal year. Its value decreased by $124,054.
Lee County Administrator Bill Benson previously told the Daily Journal the reason for the decrease was because two commercial refrigerator manufacturers, Master-Built and Nor-Lake, moved about $1 million in inventory from their factories. Without that movement, Benson said Guntown would have seen overall growth.
Weathers told supervisors that two businesses — national department store chain Kohl's and Wingate, a national hotel chain by Wyndham, both located in Tupelo — have appealed their assessments. Each argued that the county overshot its assessment by about $1 million.
Weathers refuted the businesses' arguments, and the board, taking the tax assessor's advice, denied both appeals.
Benson said both businesses will still have the opportunity to refute the county's assessment in court.
(The businesses) still have an opportunity to file suit in circuit court,” Benson told the Daily Journal, adding that this was rare.
Benson also noted that the business could work with Weathers to compromise without furthering the appeal.
“The assessor still has the ability throughout the year to make changes with board approval that has happened on occasion," Benson said.
With supervisors' approval of the appraisals, Benson said he could begin preparing the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
