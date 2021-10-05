TUPELO • Absent any action by state authorities or federal agencies to restrict the herbal product called kratom, a coalition of local parents and law enforcement officials is again asking Lee County supervisors to ban kratom locally.
Lee County supervisors heard a similar request in 2019, amid a push by a Lowndes County citizen task force and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
But with no ban ever approved, local resident Chris Hussey appeared on Monday and urged supervisors to take up the issue again.
Hussey, of Hussey Sod Farm, reported that one of his children has experienced addiction and behavioral problems involving, “among other things,” kratom.
“I feel like if it had been banned a year-and-a-half ago, maybe it wouldn’t have landed in my house,” Hussey said.
Regulations differ across the county
Kratom is derived from the leaves of a Southeast Asian tree and is currently legal under federal law and Mississippi state law.
Six states, including Arkansas and Alabama, have outright banned possession or sale. Some other states have regulated it, including Tennessee, which allows kratom leaf powder to be sold to adults 21 or older.
Local opponents of kratom say they continue to lobby local governments as an alternative to action by the Legislature, which has so far failed to gain traction.
“I do think it should be banned statewide,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson to supervisors on Monday.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland, in his capacity of Board of Supervisors president, told kratom proponents their comments will be considered.
He indicated some opposition to kratom but didn’t commit to any particular local action.
“I agree it should be a state ban,” Holland said.
Vicky Rose, the state chairperson of the Mississippi Libertarian Party, attended Monday’s meeting and opposes a ban on kratom, though she is open to some regulation of it.
The political figure and activist said she believes any potential harms linked to kratom can be alleviated without an outright ban.
“To put an outright ban on the product is playing doctor,” Rose said.
Many users of kratom products self-report that it provides pain relief, manages the symptoms of opioid withdrawals and reduces anxiety and depression.
Rose told the Daily Journal that she anticipates kratom proponents will themselves address supervisors at a future meeting in support of the controversial product.
Mississippi local governments under spotlight on kratom policy
A kratom ban by Lee County supervisors would not have any force inside Lee County’s municipalities, including the city of Tupelo. Each municipality would have to approve an ordinance of its own banning kratom in order to prohibit the product throughout the entire area of Lee County.
Tammy Reynolds, a captain with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, told supervisors that if Lee County imposes a ban, she’ll personally lobby municipalities inside the county, including Tupelo, to follow suit.
Reynolds was a key figure in the wave of 2019 bans that were approved by cities and counties.
Hussey and some of his supporters pressured supervisors to take some kind of action on Monday, even without a draft ordinance at hand.
Holland urged the audience to bear with the policy making process.
“We want something that will work,” Holland said. “We don’t want any snags. We don’t want to get sued if we did something wrong.”
Board of Supervisors attorney Gary Carnathan advised that an ordinance previously presented to the board “would have to be revised.”
At least one local government in Northeast Mississippi – Monroe County – later rescinded its kratom ban.
Federal and state authorities have largely declined to pursue prohibitions
The federal Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly voiced concerns about kratom, but the agency has not been successful in its efforts to restrict the product. The federal Department of Health and Human Services recommended Schedule I status for kratom in 2017, but then rescinded this recommendation in 2018.
“This decision is based on many factors, in part on new data, and in part on the relative lack of evidence, combined with an unknown and potentially substantial risk to public health if these chemicals were scheduled at this time,” wrote an HHS official at the time.
The letter rescinding this recommendation did not become public knowledge until January 2021, following a wave of local bans that swept through Northeast Mississippi in 2019.
Multiple bills have been introduced into the Mississippi Legislature related to kratom, but none have become law.
Earlier this year, Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, filed a resolution urging the FDA to drop its bid to ban the product and instead to publish regulatory standards intended to ensure the safety of the product and restrict certain synthetic enhancements.
That resolution died in committee.