TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday passed a resolution that requires people to wear a mask when they enter county-owned buildings. The order would go into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, July 10.
The order does not apply to businesses in the county or city-owned buildings. The mandate would largely affect proceedings at the Lee County Courthouse, the Justice Center, Lee County Justice Court and the Lee County Board of Supervisors building. The order would not apply to the Lee County Adult Jail.
Bill Benson, the county administrator and the Lee County chancery clerk, told the Daily Journal that the county buildings will largely be responsible for enforcing the order within the buildings, and there are currently no plans to penalize citizens who don’t wear a mask when they enter the buildings.
“You just won’t be allowed to enter into the building if you don’t have a mask on,” Benson said.
The vote was 4-1 with District 3 Supervisor Todd Jordan voting against the resolution. Jordan, a first-term Republican supervisor, told the Journal that he believes it should be up to individual citizens to make the decision to wear masks instead of the government ordering citizens to do so.
“I just think you should have the right to wear a mask or not,” Jordan said.
The county’s resolution comes at a time when Tupelo, the county seat and largest city in Lee County, has issued an order mandating that citizens must wear a mask or face covering when inside a public building or a business. The city has also outlined several cases in its order where people or businesses would be exempt from wearing a mask.
Jordan said he plans to respect Tupelo’s order and would comply with any business that requires customers to wear a mask inside.
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 674 new cases of the virus in the state and that 30 additional people have died from complications related to the virus.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, on Tuesday evening urged counties and municipalities in the state to pass mask ordinances to limit the spread of the virus and “protect our citizens as much as possible.”
Other municipalities in Northeast Mississippi including Oxford, Starkville and Holly Springs have also issued similar mask ordinances.
Dobbs also stressed that the spread of the virus is transmitting at an alarming rate and limited hospital capacity has become a reality in parts of the state.
“It’s not getting better, it’s getting worse and it’s getting worse every day,” Dobbs said.