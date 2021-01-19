TUPELO • A proposal by Alcorn State University — the oldest historically Black land-grant university in the nation — to place an agricultural extension agent in Lee County earned the support of only a single member of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Following initial discussion of the idea in December, District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy motioned Tuesday morning to approve the Alcorn extension agent on a one-year trial basis.
Ivy is the only Black supervisor, and his motion failed to gain a second from any of his four white colleagues, drawing a reaction of frustration from a group of Black farmers and Alcorn alumni that appeared before supervisors Tuesday.
Under the proposal, Lee County would provide $40,000 for the Alcorn extension agent, according to Lee County Chancery Clerk Bill Benson. This new agent would partner with a Mississippi State University extension agent who already works within the county.
In principle, Lee County is already committed to providing $40,000 toward the cost of the MSU extension agent, but is actually only providing $10,000 right now. The Lee County agent currently carries other duties for MSU and therefore Lee County gets a discount on the position, according to Benson.
Besides helping fund the cost of the agent, Lee County contributes around $120,000 toward the local MSU extension office, Benson said.
Supporters of the Alcorn proposal said on Tuesday that an agent from the historically-Black university would boost agricultural learning opportunities in the region, especially for small farming operations, while also appealing to residents of color in the county.
“They are going to add to the county the benefits of bringing new ideas to the county, introducing this to different peoples, different ethnicities,” said Kurt Spragin, president of the Lee County Cattleman’s Association.
Spragin spoke before Lee County supervisors on Tuesday, advocating for the Alcorn extension agent.
However, Spragin also told the Daily Journal “we’re not trying to make this a black and white issue” and called the matter a “betterment of the community issue,” emphasizing the partnership potential he saw between Alcorn and MSU.
The Starkville-based MSU previously sent a letter to Lee County supervisors voicing support for the presence of an agent from the Lorman-based Alcorn.
However, two supervisors — Phil Morgan of District 1 and Billy Joe Holland of District 5 — said they see no cause to increase extension staffing.
“I just don’t see where we need two county agents in the county, that’s just the bottom line,” Holland said. “Nothing against Alcorn State. They seem like they’ve got a fine program. I just don’t see a need for another agent right now.”
Morgan sounded a similar note: “This is a service they’re trying to sell us that we’re not trying to buy. That’s my deal with it. Why would I want to throw away $40,000 more of the taxpayer’s money for a service we don’t need?”
Both Holland and Morgan were unpersuaded that Alcorn might be positioned to work effectively with Black farmers and perhaps even boost interest in agriculture among Black young people.
“I don’t think there’s that many Black farmers in Lee County,” Holland said. “And I don’t think Alcorn can work with them any more effectively than Mississippi State can.”