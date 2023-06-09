TUPELO — Lee County will move forward with negotiations with a national waste collection company despite significant pushback from some of the board.
It is not a matter of if garbage rates will rise for Lee County residents this year, but a matter of how much and of who will do the collecting.
Following a request for proposals period that saw about five companies express some level of interest in Lee County for solid waste pickup contracts, Waste Management was the only company to offer a contract proposal.
On Friday, The Lee County Board of Supervisors in a split vote 3-2 voted to move forward with negotiations with the company to completely take over trash collection county-wide, a move that would see the dismantlement of the Lee County Solid Waste Department.
District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan, District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland voted in favor of the negotiations. District 2 Supervisor and Board President Mike Smith and District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy voted against the measure.
“We are going to have to go up one way or another whether they do it or we do it since we haven’t gone up in a long time.… It is a fact of life,” Smith said. “I feel like we can serve our customers better and feel like we can do it cheaper.”
Lee County garbage collection rates have not risen since 2013 when the county raised rates from $9 to $12.50.
Using statistics provided by Three Rivers Planning and Development District Governmental Functions Director Ronnie Bell, Smith said they estimated a contract with Waste Management would cost the customers of Lee County an estimated $990,000 annually for the life of the contract. Smith said the Bell, who did not attend the meeting, put Lee County collection at $18 while Waste Management could raise rates up to $23.
Meanwhile, Waste Management representative Kerry Howell said those numbers were incorrect and painted a false narrative of the costs, noting that as it stood Friday, Waste Management offered a cost of $16.45 to the county. He said it was up to the supervisors to set the rate from there.
“This $990,000 is an arbitrary number,” he said, adding that it used a continuous consumer price index, a rate that adjusts the bill monthly based on fuel costs to get the overall estimated cost at $23 for the rate. He said that made the figure unrealistic. “You can’t compare $18 to $23; you’ve got to compare $18 to $18 on the front end.”
Morgan also said he believed Bell’s estimates showed the best scenario for Lee County’s collection rates and the worst case for Waste Management’s rates, so it was not a far comparison.
If the county decides to enter into a contract with Waste Management, it will dismantle the Lee County Solid Waste Department, County Administrator Bill Benson noted. He said while the department would be dismantled, that didn’t mean all solid waste employees will be out of a job, noting that Lee County Solid Waste Director Terry McGlaun will most likely shift over to running the county’s waste transfer station. Howell also said he will encourage all county employees to apply for a position in waste management.
The deal includes selling much of the county’s garbage collection equipment to the company, which Smith said would be at a loss for the county and make it hard to get back into garbage collection if the county chose to, noting that if aging equipment were an issue, the county could raise rates by an extra dollar and have enough revenue to purchase additional vehicles. Morgan said he could not find any instances where a county or municipality stopped collection and decided to get back into it.
Lee County NAACP President Charles Moore also spoke out against the contract, saying he believed it was in the county’s best interest to keep garbage collection public.
The Friday vote does not lock the county into the contract with Waste Management but begins the negotiation process. Once negotiations are complete, the supervisors will have the chance to approve or reject the final contract.
“We will continue to keep you involved,” Howell said. “Y’all have a right to do what is best for your county, and you should do what’s best for your county, but we feel like we can provide the kind of service that your citizens expect.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.