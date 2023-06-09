djr-2018-07-04-news-fourth-setupp5 (copy)

In this file photo taken July 18, 2018, Keith Trimble, an employee with Waste Management, unloads garbage cans that were used at Ballard Park for a Fourth of July celebration. Lee County Board of Supervisors are negotiating with Waste Management on a contract for services.

 Adam Robison | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Lee County will move forward with negotiations with a national waste collection company despite significant pushback from some of the board.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you