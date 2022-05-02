This screenshot shows the Lee County website's landing page as of May 2, 2022. The site has not been updated since late 2015. County officials are being pressured to update the site and begin posting the agendas for their regular meetings.
TUPELO • Lee County supervisors are considering reviving the county's long-dead website after a local political advocacy organizer requested more transparency online.
On Monday, Dinetia Newman, an organizer with the political advocacy organization Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, asked the board of supervisors to place agendas online ahead of meetings. She said this would increase transparency about the topics being discussed by county leaders and would likely bolster attendance at the meetings as well.
“I think that would encourage more attendance and participation by Lee County citizens,” she said.
The board asked if the county could post the agenda on the county website, and County Administrator Bill Benson said the county had not maintained the website since former administrator Sean Thompson was away from work about half-a-year in 2015 after suffering a stroke. He retired in 2017.
Board President District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan supported the idea of revamping and relaunching the county's website, adding that he wasn't opposed to putting agendas online.
Following the meeting, Benson said the county would check out its options.
Three Rivers Planning & Development District currently maintains a variety of Lee County records on its website. Benson said he would reach out to the nonprofit to see if they would help revive the county's website for them.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Benson said if Three Rivers could not update the site, the board could hire a company to do the upgrades.
“It is not going to be done by the next meeting, but I am going to work on it,” he said.
Benson also floated the idea of creating a Lee County Facebook page on which to release the agenda.
Currently, the county board emails the agenda for their regular meetings to anyone who requests them.
Newman said the May 2 meeting agenda was not emailed to her until 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. meeting. She told the Daily Journal that she would have missed the meeting had she not checked her email.
Having a site in which anyone can access the agenda without having to request it would be a good first step in promoting civic engagement, Newman said.
“(Board of Supervisors Secretary Teresa Williams) does send me a copy of the agenda,” she said. “ I appreciate that, but I think that needs to be more broadly viewed and available. If they follow through with making their website more informational, they will need to put not only the agenda but also the supporting documents.”