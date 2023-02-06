TUPELO — Lee County officials have tweaked the county’s list of voting precincts following changes to district lines.
On Monday, District 5 Election Commissioner Joe Hester provided board members with details about the changes to the county’s voter precincts.
“The (Circuit) Clerk’s office, along with the commission, has worked diligently in trying to make sure Lee County continues to operate as one of the best in the state,” Hester said.
In District 1, the commissioners moved Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department voters to Oak Hill Community Church. It also picked up 500 voters from the Veteran’s Park voting precinct. The county closed the Hebron voting precinct and merged its voters with the Unity Volunteer Fire Department precinct.
District 3 also saw multiple changes, including renaming the Bissell voting precinct as the Tupelo Furniture Market Building 5 precinct. The county also moved voters from Endville Road South to the Furniture Market precinct. In District 4, Verona residents will now vote at Verona City Hall rather than in Tupelo.
In District 5, voters who were moved into the district as part of the redrawing of its lines will be split between the Brewer Methodist Church and Plantersville. Voters at District 5 in Auburn will vote at Gilvo, Allen’s Chapel Methodist Church and the Kedron, Union Volunteer Fire Department. Voters who previously voted at Petersburg, Union Volunteer Fire Department 2 will now vote at Nettleton Methodist Church Life Center. District 2 saw no changes.
Over the coming weeks, voters within the affected areas should be notified of the changes, although County Administrator Bill Benson said he did not know when voters might begin receiving letters about the changes. He said the next step for the commission was to detail the legal descriptions of the precincts and begin notifying affected voters.
The board previously approved redistricting plans for both the supervisors’ voting district and the constables’ district in a split vote of 4-1. District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy voted against the approved plans, favoring plans presented by the Lee County NAACP.
The precinct changes were spurred by large shifts in the populations of several county districts, forcing board members to rebalance district populations. Oxford-based consulting firm Bridge & Watson completed the plans. District 4 saw the largest change, dropping 1,600 voters over the last decade. To make up for the loss, the district absorbed more of Verona’s population.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.