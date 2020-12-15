TUPELO • A majority of Lee County supervisors are resistant to the idea of appropriating the money needed to place an Alcorn State University extension agent in the area, though a U.S. congressman and several farming organization have encouraged the idea.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors last week delayed a final decision about whether to provide the $40,000 a year in county tax dollars needed for Alcorn State University’s Extension Program to install a county service agent.
The new agent would work in tandem with the Mississippi State University Extension program, which currently has several employees in the county.
“I don’t feel like I would feel comfortable moving forward with contracting with any other university until I had some input or at least a community meeting from the farmers, and I represent quite a few of them,” District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said.
Since the early 1900s, land grant universities in the country have partnered with state, federal and local government bodies through their extension services to place agricultural experts in an area to provide research to local farmers.
The two land grant colleges in Mississippi are Alcorn State University, based in Lorman, and Mississippi State University, headquartered in Starkville.
Gerald Jones, the director of county operations for the Alcorn State University Extension Program, told the Lee County supervisors at a Nov. 16 meeting that the university is looking to expand its scope of operations by offering more extension services in different parts of the state, including Northeast Mississippi.
“I’m here today to say that we’re here and we’re ready to go,” Jones told the board.
Lee currently has around $121,521 budgeted to supplement programs and salaries for MSU extension employees in Lee County, but Bill Benson, the county administrator, said that because the director of the county program is currently not solely dedicated to Lee County services, the board is only paying around $91,521 for MSU extension office currently.
Several organizations and officials, including the Mississippi State University Extension system, encouraged the board to allocate the money for an Alcorn State University educator to be installed in the area.
U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican from Saltillo, wrote to the supervisors in a letter saying he believed the proposed office will benefit the area by expanding 4-H programs into boys and girls club chapters, churches and schools.
“The agency will be beneficial to small area farmers to assist in identifying and assisting with USDA programs, increasing inclusion, diversity and equity within the agriculture community in Lee County,” Kelly wrote. “This will be done while working in conjunction with the Mississippi State University Extension Service to help propel the field of agriculture in our region.”
Carolyn Jones, the executive director of the Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance also wrote a letter to the board saying the position proposed by the university would help underserved farmers and ranchers in Northeast Mississippi.
But three supervisors said they have not talked to any farmers in their districts expressing dissatisfaction with the number of extension agents currently in the county or wanting more resources.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland said he would rather take the proposal under further advisement before making a final decision.
Alcorn State University is the oldest public historically Black land-grant college in the country.
John Jones, an alumnus of the university who lives in Lee County, spoke before the board at its Dec. 7 meeting, saying that if the board chooses to help place an agent from the university in the county it would be “historic” and likely allow for more minority farmers to receive access to quality agricultural programs available to them.
“Sometimes people need to see someone that looks like them to feel comfortable to get the programs and services that the government provides,” Jones said.
Tommie Lee Ivy, the president of the board, said that he intends for the board to vote on the proposal at its Jan. 12 meeting, and he does not have any plans for the board to conduct a public hearing on the proposal.