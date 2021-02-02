TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors wants to increase the local sales tax to build a new jail, but needs legislative approval before taking the proposal to a voter referendum.
In a recent letter to state Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, and state Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, all five members of the board requested legislation that would allow supervisors to hold a referendum on a sales tax increase during a regular general election. The increase could not exceed three-fourths of a percent under the proposal.
“We have an immediate need for construction of a new jail and possible road repair in the near future,” the letter reads.
McMahan, chairman of the Senate’s Local and Private Committee, told the Daily Journal he intends to file the bill soon and supports the legislation because it gives citizens the direct power to tax themselves.
“Ultimately, the people get to decide on it, and a sales tax is the fairest tax because it’s spread among the greatest number of people,” McMahan said.
As of Tuesday evening, no legislation has been filed. Early plans would require the county to list the specific projects the tax would fund. Once the listed projects are fully funded, the tax would no longer be in effect.
Turner said he also intends to support the measure in the House and only agreed to sponsor it if the election in the county were held during a general election and not a special election.
“A general election gives you a nucleus of your entire population,” Turner said.
Special elections typically have much lower voter turnout than general elections.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland, who is the current board president, said that the board sees a sales tax as more politically palpable than a tax increase on property owners.
“I don’t want to raise our ad valorem taxes on rooftops,” Holland said. “If someone from Itawamba County comes in and buys a Coca-Cola, they’re helping us build a jail.”
The jail has been a thorn in the side of local officials for many years. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has long voiced concerns over poor conditions and overcrowding, while the supervisors have struggled to reach a consensus about how to fund any improvements to the facility.
Holland described current efforts as “the last push” and added, “I’m tired of it.”
If voters were to reject a sales tax increase, Holland indicated supervisors would take no action unless required by federal authorities.
“If they don’t pass it, I guess we’ll have to just wait till they (federal courts) force us to build one,” Holland said.
Supervisors have previously been divided on whether to simply make repairs to the existing jail or construct a new facility altogether. In 2017, plans centered around taking on bond debt and paying for it with a property tax increase, but that idea now seems to have gone by the wayside.
Increasing local sales taxes to fund special projects or goals is not unprecedented. The city of Tupelo currently has an additional quarter of a percentage point sales tax to fund projects and other items for the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District. The city also has a 2% hospitality tax on hotels, motels, and restaurants and bars to fund the promotion of tourism.
Even though the deadline for general bills to be introduced in the Legislature has passed, the calendar still allows for lawmakers to introduce local and private bills.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.