TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors has quashed a potential $85 million bond issue that would have funded a new county jail, upgrades to the library and a 911 system.
In an unanimous vote on Monday, the board rescinded its intention to issue an $85 million bond with little fanfare and no discussion among members. The board originally approved advertising its intent to issue the bonds on July 6, 2021, but County Administrator Bill Benson said this week the board is not ready to take the plunge until “more concrete” figures can be provided for the jail project.
“The notice was a procedural thing, and the rescinding of (the intent) was procedural,” he said.
Board President Phil Morgan offered a similar explanation for the board's actions.
“It was just a window of opportunity that we saw when interest rates were low, but it was never anything concrete,” Morgan said. “We wouldn’t be able to get the plans before the bond issue was up and the initial price was out of range of what we wanted.”
Local political organizers had sought to require a referendum vote before any of the bonds could have been issued. Last August, Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney disqualified some 755 signatures, dropping the petition under the required 1,500 signatures needed to trigger the special election.
Reporting by the Daily Journal at the time discovered inconsistencies among the disqualifying decisions made by the clerk's office, however, and supervisors never definitively determined whether the petition effort was successful or not.
»OUR OPINION: Supervisors should validate petition for jail bond vote
Dinetia Newman, an organizer with the political advocacy organization Indivisible Northeast Mississippi and a key organizer of the petition, said she was happy to see the bond issue rescinded but believes the main thrust of what brought on the petition still stands.
Newman noted that she wanted more transparency and discussion on all topics the supervisors consider.
“Everyone in the community was concerned with the jail," she said. "What I am hopeful will happen is that there will be multiple public forums about the issue. We haven’t heard anything in the past few months. We all want to know what is going on and to be kept abreast of things, and that just hasn’t happened in the past.”
The topic of building a new county jail is a thorny one, Newman said, calling the original design proposal a "wishlist” for county officials. The cost of the new jail construction alone was estimated at $50 million by consultant Tom Weber last April. The other $35 million would have gone toward the cost of library upgrades, administrative buildings for the sheriff's department and a new E911 system.
“We want to help the community figure out what it needs to do with the jail,” Newman said. “We want humane conditions for people who are incarcerated. We don’t want Lee County’s jail to be a regional prison. That is not what we want to be known for, and that is where we are heading.”
Benson said the petition was not a deciding factor the board's decision this week to withdraw its bond intent. He also said the upcoming county elections net year did not factor into the change of course.
Morgan, the board president and a District 1 supervisor, said the jail is an important issue but is not coming before the board “in the immediate future.”
“It is something we are going to have to address,” he said. “We are going to have to wait and see.”
To move forward, Benson said the county would have to hire an architect. District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland attempted to do just that in November, but the board took no action. Benson said Holland had mentioned the prospect to him again since, but it had not reached the full board.
This issue impacted recent Lee County Board of Supervisors elections. Here's what candidates
Holland told the Daily Journal that he would speak with Benson and try to get the matter back on the agenda at the next board meeting, set for May 2.
“Looks like it is going to be a long, drawn-out process,” Holland said. “We either need to do it or quit worrying about (a jail) until we are forced to build one. That is coming.”
If the board decided to approve another bond issue on the jail, organizers would be able to create a new petition and again try to force a special election, Newman said.