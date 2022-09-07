TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors took the next step in a years-long project to move aircraft navigational equipment out of an industrial area and closer to the airport.
The board unanimously approved an agreement between the county and Albany, N.Y. headquartered CHA Consulting, Inc., to relocate a VHF omnidirectional range station, which sends out a short-range navigational signal for aircraft.
The station’s current location is at the HIVE business park.
“Where the location is, it causes problems … We want to move it, so it will be out of the industrial development,” County Administrator Bill Benson said. “There are still plenty of places to do something with, but it does inhibit part of the HIVE.”
The contract comes with a price tag of about $377,000, which Benson said would be to do engineering work. The county estimated the overall estimated cost of the project at $3.5 million, according to a study completed last year. He said he expected the state’s delegation and the Community Development Foundation to angle for federal dollars to complete the project.
While the equipment is not frequently used by commercial aircraft, Benson said the Columbus Air Force base still uses and trains its pilots to use it.
Overall, this is a long-term project, Benson said, adding that it could take up to three years to complete the engineering. He said it could take even longer to move the equipment from the county’s industrial area to the location closer to the Tupelo Regional Airport the county designated.
“This will take a long time, but the longer you wait, the longer it takes,” he said.
