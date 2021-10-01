This file photo from May 2019 shows kratom in its powdered form. The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday is expected to hear a request for local authorities to restrict the availability of the controversial herbal product, which advocates say can help with pain relief and anxiety, but opponents say is potentially addictive and dangerous.
TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors will again hear a request for local authorities to restrict the availability of kratom, a controversial herbal product.
During their regular meeting, Monday, supervisors are expected to hear comments from Sheriff Jim Johnson and several local parents in respect to their concerns about kratom. However, county administrator Bill Benson does not anticipate any kind of policy decision will be made by county authorities at Monday’s meeting.
“I don’t think there’s going to be any action taken,” Benson said. “You had some parents who wanted to come talk to the board about it.”
Kratom is derived from the leaves of a tropical tree in southeast Asia and is variously sold in powder, liquid and capsule form. Some local gas stations stock products derived from kratom, though many of these products contain other additives and none of them are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.
Kratom is currently legal in the United States at the federal level, but the FDA has cautioned that the substance may be dangerous.
Supporters have disputed the FDA’s analysis and say the substance provides safe, nonaddictive pain relief and can also combat anxiety disorders. Some kratom users also say it manages the withdrawal symptoms of potent opiate drugs.
The federal Drug Enforcement Agency has considered moves to make kratom illegal, and some states have banned it.
Although legislation to ban kratom statewide in Mississippi was introduced during the 2019 legislative session, it died in committee.
That same year, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics repeatedly pushed local governments in Northeast Mississippi to ban kratom through local ordinance.
At least 28 counties and cities in the northeast region of the state have all acted to ban the possession and sale of kratom.
Lee County supervisors heard a request to likewise prohibit the product, and held a public hearing on the issue, but never banned kratom.
At least one local government – Monroe County – reversed course on kratom; in 2020, supervisors there voted to rescind a ban on the product that had been imposed in 2019.