TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors’ district lines will shift significantly if they adopt a proposed redistricting plan.
The county will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. July 18 at the supervisor’s office to discuss its the proposal, which would correct the extreme imbalances in its districts caused by shifting populations within the county.
“I anticipate it will be accepted pretty easily,” County Administrator Bill Benson said.
With the release of Census data at the beginning of every decade, counties and municipalities must take stock of their shifting populations and correct course for any deviation over 10% of the ideal population. Lee County's deviation was at 20%, with most of the population loss in District 4, the county’s only minority-majority district.
Of the five districts that make up Lee County, districts 1, 4 and 5 were underpopulated, according to 2020 Census data provided by Oxford-based consulting firm Bridge & Watson. District 4, represented by Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy, was under the ideal population of 16,669 by 1,896 people.
Mirroring changes accepted by the Lee County School District last week, the major modification to the map was District 4’s assimilation of a large chunk of Verona, which is currently in District 5.
“A lot of folks in Verona are going to be happy because they had to go to Haven Acres to vote, and now they will be able to stay in Verona,” Benson said. “I think the folks coming into (Ivy’s) district will be satisfied.”
The changes to District 4 will preserve its minority-majority status but not without lowering the Black population of District 5 by 10%.
Ivy, who was heavily involved with the process, said his priority was to protect his district’s racial makeup. He said he believed the decrease in District 4's population was from a handful of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, under counting in the census and increased growth in northern Lee County.
"I lost a big number of people over the last ten years," he said. "I believe there are probably more people in south Lee County that just didn't fill out the (Census) forms, and the pandemic slowed it down."
Meanwhile, District 1 will pick up residents of North Tupelo from District 2. To offset the loss, District 2 will take residents from West Tupelo in the Gun Club area, which is currently in District 3.
District 5 will take on a large chunk of District 1’s south end to compensate for its loss of Verona. The sum and total of the population juggling brought the county within a total 6.7% deviation.
“It was about as simple as the board could do to get to the numbers required and keep the minority district," Benson said. "No one likes change, but in this case, there is no other option.”
The county must draw and approve its new map before elections next year when supervisors are up for reelection.
Justice Court, constable districts also drastically shifted
The county also hired Bridge & Watson to evaluate and correct deviations in the Lee County Justice Court and Constable Districts, which had a deviation of over 24% in its four districts.
District 4, which comprises Southwest Lee County, was the lone district to lose population. To remedy this, Bridge & Watson proposed injecting 2,597 people into the district, taking a portion of West Tupelo from District 2 and a portion of Southeast Tupelo from District 3. The piece of District 3 moves up Veterans Boulevard from Eason Boulevard to the end of East Main Street.
District 4, also a minority-majority district, will see a slight reduction in its Black population from 64% to 62.7%.
Meanwhile, the other three districts shuffled population, with District 1 extending some of its border with District 2 to reduce the overpopulation of District 2.
Copies of both maps are available at the county supervisor’s office, and the public hearing will include a presentation from Bridge & Watson.
Supervisors are expected to vote on the new maps after the hearing in a continuation of its regular meeting.