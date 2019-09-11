TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors is set to vote Friday on whether to adopt the county’s budget for fiscal year 2020, which includes little changes from the previous year’s budget.
Bill Benson, the interim county administrator, consulted with the county supervisors to prepare the budget and told the Daily Journal on Wednesday that the total proposed budget is just under $50 million, with around $22 million making up the county’s general fund.
“There’s some movement within the budget,” Benson said. "We’ve shifted people within departments in order to get a clearer structure. Most of that was handled in youth court and county courts where they were combined, and we had multiple people who didn’t belong. And, we moved bailiffs to security and grounds. There were some swaps here and there, but very little net change of anything.”
The general fund, though, will have a small net increase of $600,000, which Benson attributes to $134,000 going toward voting machines, $100,000 going to an increase for the public employees' retirement system, and various other things with payroll.
One change with taxes in the budget is the Lee County School District is lowering its ad valorem tax rate by 0.8 of a mill. Benson said the decrease stems from the school district decreasing some of its debt.
A new fund on the budget will be the the first district drug court, which Lee County is now overseeing. These funds will not come out of the county's general fund.
“Prentiss County has handled (the drug court) in the past, and they moved it on to us,” Benson said. “It’s $1 million in expenditures and $1 million in revenue. So, it’s a wash. It doesn’t cost Lee County anything, but does increase our budget because we’re budgeting for their revenue and expense.”
One change the county will see in expenses is having more money allocated to have a second full-time county youth court judge, with this being the first fiscal year that Lee County will have two full-time judges. Benson said the two judges were sworn in in January.
“That will affect that budget because we just budgeted for eight months versus 12 months this time,” Benson said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department receives the most money out of the general fund budget by getting almost $7 million in funding.
Within the sheriff's department, Benson said about $3 million is allocated for administration, $2.5 million is set aside for the jail, $300,000 goes toward the inmate work center and $1 million is for the juvenile center.
For capital expense, Benson said most of the money will go toward the county’s road department. Capital expenses are funds set aside to invest in more expensive items over a longer period of time, like constructing or maintaining roads or replacing something associated with a county-owned building.
“Most of capital expenses are going toward the road department,” Benson said. “And, of course, we’re not building any new roads. It’s just for maintenance and things like that.”
The budget increase stems from recent growth in the county indicated by the latest county tax rolls that were approved in August by the supervisors.
“Fortunately, we had good growth, which helped take care of the extra expenses that we had associated with it,” Benson said.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Friday to vote on the proposed budget.