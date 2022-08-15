TUPELO • After more than two and a half decades in office, Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk tendered his resignation during a Monday morning Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Belk, 66, began his career as county tax collector in 1996 and would be up for reelection in Nov. 2023. The board unanimously approved Belk’s resignation effective Sept. 1.
“Today is the day I announce my retirement and respectfully tender my resignation,” Belk said, addressing the board. “I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for their help throughout the years. Together we accomplished much.”
When asked what his plans for retirement were, Belk said he planned to spend time with family, travel and eventually become a consultant.
County Administrator and Chancery Court Clerk Bill Benson, who was elected in 1992, said he has known Belk since high school and was proud to work with him over the years.
“We had a great working relationship,” Benson said. “He did a great job. I hate to see him go, but I am proud for him to have the opportunity.”
Benson said that according to state law it is too close to regular county elections in November 2023 to hold a special election for the position, leading to a brief executive session that saw the unanimous appointment of Deputy Clerk Crystal Heatherly as interim tax collector.
“(Heatherly) is one of the experienced people in my office staff,” Belk said.
Heatherly, who has been at the tax collector's office for 11 years, told the Daily Journal she was happy to get the opportunity to fill in for the remainder of Belk’s term. She said she believed Belk had done a great job of keeping the office at the “cutting edge” of tax collection technology and hopes to continue that trend.
“I am excited to be able to serve the taxpayers of Lee County,” she said. “I am really excited to follow in (Belk’s) footsteps and see what opportunities are out there to better tax collection in the county.”
When asked if she expected to run for election when she completed Belk’s term, Heatherly said she was undecided. The qualifying deadline for this and other state and county elected offices is Feb. 1.
“I haven’t made up my mind completely, but it is definitely in the forefront of my thoughts, and I will know by January,” she said.
