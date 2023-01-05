TUPELO — Over the last five years, 14-year-old Matthew Palmer has turned his bedroom into something of a miniature museum.
The Mooreville High School freshman has amassed an impressive private collection of military memorabilia in an effort to preserve the legacies of veterans. His collection includes a uniform worn by his grandfather, Arthur Travis Palmer, who served in the Pacific during the policing of Japan from 1945 to 1947. A 1945 super bazooka, a 1943 British rifle and a Japanese Type 99 rifle from World War II are mounted to a wall covered in certificates, photographs and awards that once belonged to the men and women whose uniforms he now owns.
Among them are dozens of uniforms worn by American soldiers in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War — many of them displayed on mannequins. He also owns Japanese and German uniforms from World War II.
"I wanted to preserve these veterans' stories," Palmer said. "And as my grandpa served in World War II; I had some of his stuff, so that kind of got me started."
But he's not just collecting the items solely for the sake of collecting. He has a genuine passion for history. Through rigorous research, Palmer has discovered the names and photos of many of the soldiers who wore the uniforms or used the items he has on display.
Along with his grandfather, Matthew Palmer's father, Jerry Palmer, 68, served in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked in facility maintenance at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri from 1974 to 1980. He served for 22 years.
A family history of military service and the passing down of heirlooms kick-started the younger Palmer's hobby, but much of his collection has come from estate sales, military shows and online auctions. He's traveled as far away as Kentucky and Ohio to purchase items.
"In the beginning, I was kind of skeptical," Jerry Palmer said of his son’s hobby. "Then I realized, it's better to buy him a World War II uniform than a video game."
The centerpiece of Palmer's collection comprises several items that once belonged to Lt. j.g. Al Fred Daniel, a Jackson native and member of the U.S. Navy who was a part of Bombing Squadron 139 during World War II.
It includes his uniforms, two leather flight jackets, headgear, an Air Medal and a personal photo album.
Palmer said it feels good knowing that the stories those uniforms and mementos hold won't fade away.
In the future, Palmer would like to join the U.S. Air Force or Army but for now he'll continue to seek memorabilia and preserve the legacies of more veterans from around the country.
"I like to know the stories," Palmer said. "I like to see the photos of the soldiers during the war, what they did. I don't want to forget what they did."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.