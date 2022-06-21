TUPELO • Starting next month, contractors working in Lee County will be required to get permits for construction or renovation projects, although officials say they don’t expect any meaningful enforcement of the new rule.
Lee County supervisors on Monday voted to follow a new state law, HB 1163, which requires unincorporated areas of counties statewide to mandate contractors obtain both a license and permit for construction, plumbing or electrical work.
The law will take effect on July 1. Currently, contractors aren’t required to get any form of certification to work in unincorporated areas.
County Administrator Bill Benson said he was working on the permit form and planned to have it available on the first day of the new law's implementation. He noted that Lee County Floodplain Administrator Shawn Hairald, whose office is in the Justice Center, will oversee the permitting process.
Benson said the application won’t initially require a fee, although the board could later revisit the ordinance and add what he described as a “small fee to cover the costs of the permits.” Most contractors, he noted, would be able to get their permits back immediately upon turning over their applications.
Although supervisors voted to comply with the new statewide regulation, Benson said he didn’t believe the permits would be “immediately enforceable.”
“This issue we have is we are not set up for enforcement,” Benson said. “We don’t have the personnel. We’d have to have a code enforcement department like our cities.”
The state law does not include any built-in repercussions for violating it.
In response to a question of whether the county could beef up penalties, Benson said the supervisors could vote to add more to the ordinance. Board President and District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan told the Daily Journal that he did not expect any further guardrails added.
“You need a licensed plumber, a licensed electrician and other licensed contractors for things that could result in bodily harm, but I don’t think there is enough support on the board for county-wide zoning,” Morgan said.