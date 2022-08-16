TUPELO – Lee County elected officials gave the green light to replace an aging bridge using state funds.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to start work on the County Road 520 bridge in the Brewer community during a Monday morning meeting. County Road Manager Tim Allred said the replacement was a long-time coming.
The county last repaired the bridge in 2017 to keep it in use, but its rating remained at a 3-ton limit, Allred said, adding that it was the lowest rating possible for a bridge in the state. The new construction will have a 42-ton limit.
“Everybody in that direction knows that is one of the quickest ways to get to Tupelo from the Southeast side of Lee County,” he said. “It needs to be replaced. Money kept us from replacing it to begin with, but we have the funds now.”
The estimate for the construction is around $4 million, Allred said, which will be paid for through the State’s Emergency Road and Bridge Fund Program, according to County County Administrator Bill Benson. The Daily Journal previously reported the state allotted $3.5 million for the road and bridge through the program.
“This project is state-funded,” Benson said. “It is not coming directly from the (county) road and bridge fund.”
With the board’s approval, Allred said the next step would be to take the project out to bid. He estimated a bid approval at the first of the year and work to begin in April or May of next year. He also said he expected the bridge to be complete in about 18 months.
Allred said the current bridge would not be closed during construction and will continue to allow through traffic.
“They are going to leave the old bridge up there, so it won’t impede the citizens of Lee County or anyone passing through,” he said.
Benson, who lives near the bridge, said it is well traveled, linking the area to the industrial park where multiple factories are located.
“It is a heavily traveled bridge,” he said. “It is really a necessity for it to meet the state’s standard.”
