Lee County paving file

In this file photo from August 2019, a Lee County road crew paves the parking lot at the Palmetto Community Center. Lee County supervisors cemented their bid for asphalt on March 21, and although the cost per ton is far higher this year, county officials say they plan to spend roughly the same $2.5 million on roadwork as they did last year. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Lee County officials have approved an updated four-year plan to pave the county's roadways, which includes a total of $1.7 million in road repairs for the current year.

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you