TUPELO • Government services in Lee County will again be halted for another day because of severe winter weather that continues to burden Northeast Mississippi.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator and elected chancery clerk, told the Daily Journal that all offices and buildings operated by Lee County will be closed on Wednesday.
Teresa Williams, the secretary to the Lee County Board of Supervisors, in a statement said that Lee County Solid Waste, which provides trash collection services to county residents, will remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and that all garbage will be collected as soon as it is safe for garbage collection vehicles to travel on roads.
Most utility providers throughout the region are temporarily suspending disconnections and waiving late fees as long as weather conditions make it dangerous for vehicles to drive on roads.
In Tupelo, the largest municipality in Lee County, City Hall and all administrative buildings will continue to remain closed. Lucia Randle, the city’s communications director, in a statement said that emergency personnel will continue to work on emergency calls and clear bridges, streets and sidewalks in advance of more possible inclement weather later in the week.
“There are safety concerns regarding the low temperatures tonight, and morning driving conditions will be extremely dangerous,” Randle said. “Because of this safety hazard, all citizens are urged not to drive.”
Waste Management, which services the city of Tupelo announced online that all commercial and residential pickup services for Wednesday have been rescheduled because of the weather. The company said that it would return for service when conditions allow and that customers should make sure their trash container remains accessible for service.
The city of Tupelo is continuing to operate under a local emergency declaration. As of Tuesday afternoon, Lee County supervisors have not issued a countywide emergency order. The supervisors are currently scheduled to convene for a meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.