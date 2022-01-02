TUPELO • Tupelo and Lee County are poised to gain almost $1 million from a nationwide opioid settlement against multiple major pharmaceutical companies for their role in fueling the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Information provided by the State Attorney General’s office shows that Tupelo may receive up to $450,000 and Lee County up to $400,000 as part of a settlement between multiple states and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmiersourceBergen over their roles in perpetuating the opioid crisis.
As part of the settlement, both the Lee County Board of Supervisors and the Tupelo City Council recently approved memorandums of understanding with the state agreeing to use any monies they receive to help alleviate the opioid crisis. The funds will be earmarked for projects involving opioid treatment and recovery.
“The spirit of it is, it will go for local abatement,” said Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan. “We can’t just use it for swing sets in the park, so we have to make a plan for how to spend it.”
Abatements are tax incentives geared toward encouraging specific actions. In the settlement's case, the abatements will go toward recovery and relief from the opioid crisis. For example, the money could go to support rehabilitation centers.
Logan said he hopes to see the settlement allocations in the city’s coffers within six months to a year.
A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general announced in mid-July they had settled with the pharmaceutical companies. States had 30 days to agree to the terms of the settlement; local governments were given 150 days.
Mississippi is one of 45 states to have either agreed to the terms of the settlement or signaled that they would do so. In mid-December, the Associated Press reported that 4,012 counties and cities had confirmed participation in the settlement.
The three distributors will pay approximately $21 billion over the next two decades. Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion. In total, the state could receive up to $203 million from the settlements.
The U.S. government declared opioid abuse a public health emergency in 2017. Over the last two decades, more than 500,000 deaths have been linked to opioids — both prescribed and illegal — in the U.S. alone.
According to the terms of the settlement, participating states, counties and cities must agree to drop any opioid-related lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies — and agree not to sue them in the future — in exchange for the payout.
The pharmaceutical companies’ payout is second only to what the nation’s four largest tobacco companies ponied up to states, including Mississippi, in 1998 as part of settled litigation. Unlike that $200 billion settlement, the money from which was controlled by state governments and wasn’t specifically used to ease tobacco-related illnesses, the opioid settlements have been structured so that most of the money will be used to fight the epidemic.