TUPELO — Lee County’s 10 legal fire districts hope to merge, forming a single district in a bid to increase funding, grant opportunities and services as volunteerism continues to diminish.
South Lee Fire Department Chief Raymond Fells recently addressed the Lee County Board of Supervisors on behalf of Lee County's 17 volunteer fire departments to ask the board to begin the process of consolidating the departments under a single umbrella.
“We have been in discussion for several months about a development plan that would benefit and enhance the citizens of Lee County,” he said. “We understand the development of a county emergency service will not be something that happens overnight, but we believe the plan is the beginning of something better than we currently have.”
After the proposal, Board President and District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith said the board would take the matter under advisement and bring it to a vote as soon as the next meeting, set for Sept.5.
But the vote is just the beginning of the process. Not only will the county have to establish a single district and appoint members to a controlling board, which will be modeled after the already existing 911 board, but it will also have to dissolve each fire district and establish grading districts in their place.
Each dissolution will take legal paperwork and time to complete.
“There are a lot of hoops to jump through,” County Administrator Bill Benson said. “The concept is great, but you still have to make it all work, and that is going to be based on the folks on the ground doing it.”
The work to make this change will take some time, officials said. But Fells, along with Fire Marshall Marc Flanagan and most of Fells' partner chiefs, believe it will benefit the county in the long run. Consolidation will allow the district to evenly distribute funds, manage budgets and compete with better grant opportunities.
Flanagan said the plan is loosely based off of other models throughout the state, including fire districts in Lafayette, Harrison and Rankin counties, all of which have either completely changed to one county fire district with paid firefighters or have partially gone to this model.
Flanagan said the current model is unsustainable. With the merger, he noted, chiefs will still manage the operations of their departments, but the board will manage the budgets.
“People just don’t volunteer any longer, and we are losing volunteers,” he said, noting that not only are volunteers asked to work unpaid, but often they are the first responders to most emergencies, life-threatening or otherwise in the county. “It’s gotten to the point that (the department chiefs) realized we’ve got to do something.”
The costs of buying equipment, Flanagan said, far outweigh the budgets of the departments, which sit at about $500,000 apiece. He said the cost of a single pump truck can eat an entire budget, a breathing apparatus can cost $10,000 and gear for one firefighter is about $6,000.
With a consolidated budget, departments can share a cash pool and get equipment as needed. They also have a higher overall call volume, which makes their prospects of receiving grants more likely.
“For the money we have, it is impossible,” he said. “The bottom line is we are trying to get something done without raising taxes. … I’m trying to be their voice, because they don’t have a voice.”
Another benefit to consolidating the departments is that the county will be able to build unified operating guidelines and procedures through the board. It also can have a positive effect on fire ratings in the grading districts, which leads to better insurance rates, Flanagan said.
Flanagan said if the board approves the reorganization, he expects it to likely take a year to completely transition, but the board and single fire district can be established by the end of the year.
