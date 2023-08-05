TUPELO — Voters will be reshaping Lee County's leadership Tuesday when they cast their ballots in countywide primary elections.
Six of the county’s races have no opposing-party candidates in the running, meaning they'll be settled during the primaries. Elections that don't see any candidate receive an outright majority Aug. 8 will be settled in runoff elections Aug. 29.
There are 44 candidates across all Lee County races, with 14 incumbents running unopposed.
The general election will be held Nov. 7.
Among the most closely-watched races are those that will determine the makeup of the county’s board of supervisors. The board comprises five seats, one for each district. Races for all but two of those seats are uncontested, with their incumbents running unopposed.
That’s not the case in districts 1 and 5. With neither of those district’s supervisors — Phil Morgan and Billy Joe Holland, respectively — seeking re-election, the races to control those seats on the board are some of the county’s most contested.
Four Republican candidates are going head to head to become the next 1st District supervisor: Dan Gale, Hal Grissom, William Richey and George C. Rutledge. The field is wholly Republican, with no independent nor Democratic candidates in the race, meaning Tuesday night could decide the seat’s next occupant.
If none of the candidates earn an outright majority of the votes, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a runoff Aug. 29.
The Republican field in the 5th District supervisor race is also broad. Republican candidates vying for the seat include Dakota Gilland, Chris Gillentine, Barry Wayne Parker and Zachary “Bub” Rock.
Whomever earns the majority of the votes during Tuesday night’s election or, if needed, the most votes during the Aug. 29 runoff will face two opponents in the general election: Democrat Steve Holland and independent candidate Richard O. Wilson.
Four candidates are in the running to be the 4th District’s next justice court judge, including two Democrats: Charlotte Copeland and former 4th District Justice Court Judge Marcus Crump.
Tuesday night will determine which of the two candidates moves on to the general election, where they’ll face Republican candidate Tim Tubb and independent Jermandy Jackson.
The seat’s current occupant, Anthony “Tony” Rogers, chose not to seek re-election, instead opting to challenge longtime Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Three Republican candidates hope to fill the seat left open by Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk’s retirement last year. The list includes Tupelo Ward 2 Councilman and Council President Lynn Bryan, Interim Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly, and Robbie Montgomery, who works in accounts payable for the Lee County School District .
With no Democratic candidates in the running, Tuesday night’s election or its runoff, if necessary, will decide the county’s next tax collector.
If Bryan wins the seat, it will spark a special election for his seat on the Tupelo City Council. By state law, he cannot hold both seats simultaneously.
Finally, voters on Tuesday will also decide between two Republican candidates to be the next county surveyor: incumbent Carl Scherff and Blaine Wade Holliday. With no other candidates vying for the seat, next week’s primary will determine the winner.
Statewide races also in the mix
Local voters will also help determine the ballot for statewide races in November.
Republican voters have the majority of contested races on their ballots. At the top of the list is the race to become the next governor. Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves faces two primary opponents: David Grady Hardigree and John Witcher.
Whomever wins the primary will face the single Democratic candidate running for governor, current Northern District Public Service Commissioner and Nettleton native Brandon Presley, in November.
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann will face opponents Sen. Chris McDaniel and Tiffany Longino in the Republican primary lieutenant governor’s race. Whomever wins will face a single Democratic opponent in November: D. Ryan Grover.
Two Republican candidates will be on the ballot for insurance commissioner: Incumbent Mike Chaney will face Mitch Young on Tuesday. The winner will meet Democrat Bruce Burton in November.
On the Democratic side, three candidates are hoping to replace Republican incumbent Andy Gipson as commissioner of agriculture and commerce: Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr., Bethany Hill and Terry Rogers II.
More locally, two Republican candidates are vying to replace Brandon Presley as public service commissioner for the Northern District, including State Rep. Chris Brown and Tupelo native Tanner Newman.
With no other candidates in the running, Tuesday’s primary will decide the winner.
Finally, voters will decide who will represent the 6th District on the State Senate: incumbent Chad McMahan or Lauren Smith, both Republicans.
Editor's note: George Rutledge is married to Daily Journal CFO Rosemary Jarrell.
