TUPELO • The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to ask the state’s forestry commission to approve a countywide burn ban. If the county’s request is approved, it would make Lee County the second county in the state to enact a burn ban this month.
Bill Benson, the interim county administrator, told the Daily Journal some of the board members had been contacted by citizens and volunteer firefighters in their respective districts over people burning things during dry weather.
“When I talked with the forestry commission this morning, they asked that the board requests that burn ban, and they would institute it,” Benson said.
Jason Scott, the director of information and outreach for the Mississippi Forestry Commission, told the Daily Journal by phone on Monday that once the county sends the paperwork over to the forestry commission, the commission will then decide to approve the request. Scott said the commission had not received the paperwork yet.
“Given the current weather conditions and the way that the weather has been, I expect once we get the paperwork, we’ll approve it,” Scott said. “It doesn’t look like there’s any significant rain in the forecast for the state for at least another week.”
If the burn ban is approved, it would be enacted for 30 days, with the possibility of the county supervisors amending the ban at their next regular meeting on Oct. 7.
Scott said the ban means there should be no outdoor burning of any kind including using an outdoor fire pit. Exemptions to a burn ban include the forestry commission doing burning, certified burn managers and commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment if their burn meets state environmental requirements.
According to Scott, the request for the burn ban comes when the state is going through one of its wildfire seasons.
“This fall wildfire season, we’re coming off of a dry summer. Things are starting to dry out, and we don’t have the rainfall. That’s a lot of fuel for a fire.”
Scott said one of the main causes of wildfires the commission is noticing is hunters are burning off brush and vegetation in order to plant new food plots.
If the burn ban is approved, the ban would be enforced by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. If found in violation of the ban, residents could be charged between $100 to $500.
For more information regarding burn bans, readers can visit the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s website at https://www.mfc.ms.gov or call them at (601)-359-1386.