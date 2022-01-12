TUPELO • As Child Protective Services and youth court systems across the nation feel the strain of ever-increasing caseloads, Lee County’s youth court has been selected as a pilot for a new court model that officials hope will change the way the system works with children and parents.
The new model will partner social workers and parent representatives with families in cases in youth court cases in which the judge may take custody away from the parent or parents because of abuse or neglect. These partnerships between two social workers and two parents — dubbed family defense teams — will help provide judges with information about the families under scrutiny.
The representatives may also serve as the parent’s public defender if they cannot provide legal representation.
Lee County Youth Court Judge Staci Bevill said the new model will greatly aid judges in their decision-making when working with at-risk children and their families.
“A judge is only as good as the information he or she is given. This allows more information to be given to the court about the families and the children to make better outcomes for them,” she said. “That is the whole goal, working toward reuniting the families.”
Bevill said the Lee County Youth Court hopes to take information garnered through the local version of the program and expand the model throughout the rest of the state.
A cheerleader for families
As a parent representative, Dierdre Berry said her job is to provide support to parents at risk of losing custody of their children through Child Protective Services (CPS), or who have already done so. This support can be inside and outside the courtroom, and may include assistance with court dates, sitting with them during hearings, and helping families secure food, clothing and shelter when needed.
Berry said she sees herself as a cheerleader, someone who helps families remain optimistic about their cases.
“I help them see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
CPS provides a checklist of tasks and goals for parents to reunite with their children, Berry said, and she helps them go through those tasks, one-by-one. These may include anything from getting counseling for drug abuse to helping parents find stable housing or work.
“I work with parents to check those boxes and identify their strengths,” Berry said, noting that she believes people tend to focus on the parents' weaknesses, which leads them to be discouraged. That creates worse outcomes for those families.
The county hired Berry in 2020, during the heat of the pandemic’s first wave. Bevill said Berry acted as a lifeline when the spread of COVID-19 forced the court to work virtually.
Berry’s counterpart, social worker Hannah Seymore, has a similar role. But she steps in before parents get to the point of losing their children. Her work uses what Bevill described as “safety plans,” which often involve parents turning their children over to a trusted family member or friend until they can make behavioral changes.
Bevill said the two worked hard last year, but the court needed to expand. Using this pilot as a backboard, it was able to do so.
Bevill said the court secured funds from Lee County, Tupelo, Saltillo and the Casey Family Foundation — a national child advocacy organization — to fund the two social worker salaries.
The judge stressed the new program is not meant to replace the work done by Child Protective Services, but compliment it.
“Our CPS are good people, but the numbers are getting larger, and they can’t retain staff,” Bevill said. “We have to come alongside them and provide support.”
Program should help with hefty workload
As a final act to prepare for the new team, during its last meeting in December, the Lee County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Mississippi Office of State Public Defender for a grant to hire a second parent representative for the county youth court.
Bill Benson, Lee County Administrator, said the state has already funded one parent representative and has agreed to fund another.
The state split the grant so that the county will get $30,000 between January and June and an additional $30,000 between July and December. Then the process will begin again.
The new program, Benson said, should help the county’s youth court system with its sizable workload.
“(Bevill)’s averaging probably 130 cases,” Benson said. “It is pretty involved and takes a lot of time.”
The final piece of the puzzle, according to Bevill, involves the expansion of Lafayette’s Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) — a nonprofit dedicated to training volunteers to advocate and help neglected children — to serve the whole of Northeast Mississippi.
She said there were four or five volunteers in Lafayette, and Tupelo just trained another three. She hopes to slowly fill out the group over the next year.