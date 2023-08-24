TUPELO — The Lee County Youth Court hopes a significant budget increase and planned expansion of the court system will help ease a growing workload.
Lee County Court Judge Staci Bevill, alongside court employees and others, met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors during its Monday morning meeting to ask for fiscal support in the form of a roughly $159,000 increase to the county’s justice court budget.
Last year, Child Protection Services investigated 1,181 cases, and as of July 2023, it has seen 656 cases. Bevill said she believes it is on track to match last year’s investigations despite a dip in cases over the last month.
Court officials say the increase is needed because of an increasing workload. It’s not necessarily the number of cases each CPS employee is overseeing, Bevill said, but the time it takes to work each case.
“You cannot take every child into custody; Lee County and the state are not good parents,” she said. “Investigation numbers are staying the same, but the cases have gotten more complex.”
The court oversaw the cases of 221 children last year. According to Bevill, in those cases, about 24% of the children were taken into custody. Over the last year, the number of Lee County children in CPS custody has trended upward, with 211 children in state custody as of July.
Bevill said of those in custody, drugs make up 58% of the determining factor, with poverty following at 26%.
If granted, the budget boost would buffer a variety of the Youth Court’s services. The family defense team, a program that partners social workers and parent representatives with families, would receive a $5,000 pay increase for each member of the two parent attorneys on staff. The budget increase would also fund another parent attorney. The court also requested $50,000 for a third social worker position.
The court also deals in juvenile criminal cases and in truancy cases. There are 14,500 students in Lee County, three school districts and 32 campuses, which are currently covered by two attendance officers.
Bevill, and her counterpart Judge Stephen Spencer, both said it was physically impossible for the youth court to see all the children with 12 or more unexcused absences. The court's solution, Bevill said, is to hire a truancy counselor and establish an informal truancy program. This will cost the county about $50,000.
According to data provided by the Mississippi Department of Education, 36% of students at the Tupelo Public School District and about 30% of students in the Lee County School District were chronically absent last school year.
The court also requested another $37,000 to pay for a second prosecutor to split the workload between the two. One prosecutor will work on abuse and neglect, and the other will cover truancy and delinquency.
Bevill also said the court is already running out of space and noted once they make their new hires, it may be time to look at expansion.
“We are in every nook and cranny," she said. "If these people are hired, I am prepared for them to come, but after that, we are kind of maxed.”
Multiple members of the board gave vocal support to increasing the courts budget for the expansion, with District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland noting, “It’s worth the money.”
CPS looks to expand, reestablish local agreements
Meanwhile, CPS, which recently broke off from the State Department of Human Services, is looking to enter a memorandum of understanding with the county to rent the building it already occupies as well as inform officials about the possible expansion of the department’s office due to space issues.
CPS Director of Administration Melissa Wade and Deputy Administrator Abby Young made a presentation to the board, noting that with CPS splitting from MDHS as a stand-alone department, it needed to redo lease agreements with counties and municipalities across the state. The agency’s office is currently located at 220 South Industrial. Wade said the department had experts give a fair market assessment of rent in the county for spaces of similar size and concluded the rent for their location would be $1,624 a month.
Not only will CPS pay the rent in the agreement, but it will also pay half of the building utility and other associated costs, such as janitorial expenses.
Wade said the department is also planning an extensive expansion in Lee County, calling it one of its counties of focus. When asked, she said the building’s owner, Herman Page, committed to paying for the expansion of the property.
“Lee County was one of our priorities from the beginning, as we have had substantial growth in staff over the last six months, and it is only going to continue,” Wade said, noting the department needed more space for training and visitation rooms and planned to bring on more staff. “Lee County has become one of our top counties for children in protective custody.”
County Administrator Bill Benson, who attended the meeting by phone, said the county had an obligation through statute to house CPS, so it made sense to keep them in the same building.
There will be a vote on the agreement at the next board meeting scheduled for Sept. 5.
“With the increase in child protective issues, we don’t have a lot of choice but to do the expansion,” he said. “If you all are OK, I think everything is ready to move forward.”
