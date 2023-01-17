TUPELO — The Lee-Itawamba Library System plans to continue its over 80-year tradition of offering a mobile library to the people of Lee County and Tupelo through a new vehicle packed with books new and old.
Lee County, Tupelo and Toyota Mississippi officials gathered Tuesday morning for the presentation of the Lee County Library’s new bookmobile. Library Director Jeff Tomlinson said he was proud to see the new vehicle ready to go.
“The bookmobile strengthens our community by providing opportunities to learn and relax, to find answers and — perhaps more importantly — to ask questions,” he said.
This is the third bookmobile in the library’s history, Tomlinson said. The previous bookmobile was almost three decades old. The system began looking into a replacement in 2018.
“The legacy of the Lee County Bookmobile reaches to the very beginning of the library in Lee County,” Tomlinson said. “The bookmobile allows people to access library services and materials in their community and neighborhoods… For many, the bookmobile is their first contact with the library. It is a moment of discovery.”
With the new iteration, the library system went with a smaller van as opposed to the large bus before it. The new vehicle, Tomlinson said, will make it easier for staff to drive.
Mayor Todd Jordan praised the library and new equipment, noting its importance for rural communities around Lee County.
“We can’t pick the library up and take it to rural areas,” he said. “We have to go there with this beautiful truck. It looks great. We are glad to partner with the library, Toyota and the Board of Supervisors.”
Lee County and Tupelo, who will both benefit from the bookmobile, partnered, splitting a portion of the cost of the vehicle. The city and the county allocated $12,500 each for the purchase, while Toyota of Mississippi donated $100,000 to the system for the bookmobile.
Toyota Corporate Communications Manager Tiffannie Hedin said she was happy the company could pitch in on the project.
“This is a shining example of what the Tupelo community and Lee County has to offer to Mississippi and the North Mississippi region,” Hedin said. “Books transport you to different places… You get to dream through books, then bring your dreams to reality, do good things in life, be great people and contribute to a good society.”
Unlike the previous bookmobile, which had a dedicated driver, Tomlinson said the library planned to staff it with two librarians at a time and run five days a week.
