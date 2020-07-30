JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced that he is issuing an executive order that adds two Northeast Mississippi counties to the total list of counties in the state that are under a mask mandate and stricter social distancing guidelines.
Under the newest order, residents in Lee County and Pontotoc County will be required to wear a mask or face covering indoors and outdoors when unable to maintain a proper social distance between others.
Social gatherings in the two counties are also limited to 20 people outdoors and 10 people indoors. The gathering limit does not apply to religious services or classrooms, and the order will go into effect at 8 a.m. August 3 and last until 8 a.m. on August 17.
"We are going to continue working to ensure the integrity of our health care system," Reeves said. "I want to underscore again: even if you do not personally fear coronavirus, the overwhelming of the system affects everybody. If you get in a car wreck, you don’t want to be treated in a tent like we saw in other parts of the country. You want to get the best possible care."
The latest executive order now brings three counties in Northeast Mississippi under the purview of stricter measures. Calhoun County was added last week. State and local law enforcement in the impacted counties have the authority to enforce the provisions in the executive order.
According to the latest data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 1,775 new people on Wednesday tested positive for the virus and 48 additional people have died from complications related to the virus.