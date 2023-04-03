TUPELO — Lee County officials have begun clearing debris and repairing damages caused by a series of storms that tore through Northeast Mississippi in the early morning hours of April 1.
On Monday, Lee County supervisors voted unanimously among present members to declare a state of emergency in the aftermath of a storm that caused significant damage and potentially spawned multiple tornados. District 3 Supervisor Wesley Webb and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland were absent from the Monday morning meeting.
Lee County Emergency Management Director Leonardo Bowdry said he estimated the damage in Lee County alone to be about $1.2 million, with a reported 30 residential properties, three churches and three commercial businesses damaged throughout the county. The damage to businesses was primarily limited to the Green Street area, with Cooper Tire, the Northeast Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital and Leggett & Platt taking the brunt of the damage.
With the emergency declared, the county can move forward with debris cleanup and monitoring. If the state meets its $5.2 million threshold in damages from the storm, it will open the door to federal reimbursement for up to 75% of the counties’ and municipalities’ costs of recovery.
County Administrator Bill Benson said he expects the state to meet the threshold.
The county holds a reserve contract with Kansas-based contractor Custom Tree Care for cleanup and with Mississippi-based company Debris Tech for debris monitoring. While monitoring is not essential for debris removal, it is required if the county hopes to get reimbursement from the Mississippi Emergency Management agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Debris monitoring is the process in which a company performs constant observation of the debris removal process to ensure it stays within federal guidelines.
Benson said while it would be more expensive to contract the work out as opposed to allowing county workers to spearhead the cleanup, it would be completed much quicker with the dedicated contractors.
“(Debris cleanup) would expend your road crew for an extended period of time if you don’t,” he told supervisors before their vote.
Bowdry said many Lee County residents affected by the storm were still getting individual damage assessments for their properties. He said the largest concentration of damage in Lee County was to the Pratts community, where multiple houses were destroyed. District 2 Supervisor and Board President Mike Smith said a farm he owns within the district suffered significant damage, taking out a large stretch of barbed wire fencing for his cattle and taking down trees across the property. He said the damages amounted to an estimated $83,000.
Meanwhile, the board also approved an emergency cleanup along Camp Creek at County Road 2700. County Road Manager Tim Allred said the cleanup was to protect a nearby bridge from having its piling washed out.
The vote allows the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District to assist in the emergency cleanup. Allred said the next step is for the district’s board to approve the cleanup. He estimated the work to begin within three to four weeks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.