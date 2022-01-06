GUNTOWN • More than 157 years later, any kid who’s been through a middle school history class knows the story of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.
At 10:15 p.m. on April 14, 1865, actor and spy for the Confederacy, John Wilkes Booth, entered Ford’s Theatre in Washington City (now called Washington D.C.), slithered past Lincoln's security, drew his pistol and fired a shot into the back of the president's head.
A quick internet search will tell you that John Wilkes Booth infamously killed President Abraham Lincoln out of hate for Lincoln's stance on slavery and the success of the Union over the Confederacy.
After he committed his crime, Booth repelled to the stage, shouting, "Sic semper tyrannis! The South is avenged!"
He escaped southward and proceeded to evade capture for 12 days until he was cornered and killed for his treason at Garrett's Farm in Port Royal, Virginia.
Family members and a doctor who had previously operated on Booth determined that the lifeless body belonged to Lincoln's assassin.
The verdict was indisputable- the man killed at Garrett's Farm was undeniably Booth.
For most, that's where the history lesson usually ends. For the small town of Guntown, Mississippi, that's where it begins.
Family ties
Located about 15 miles north of Tupelo, the small town of Guntown has a population just shy of 3,000. Once known as Campbelltown, Guntown was at one time home to Dr. John Fletcher Booth and his family. The doctor's last name is no coincidence. Dr. John Fletcher Booth was believed to be a cousin of John Wilkes Booth.
According to local legend published in "I-40 Country News," John Wilkes Booth didn't die in Virginia on April 26, 1865. Instead, he evaded capture and escaped to Mississippi with the help of his cousin.
After his arrival, John Wilkes lived the remainder of his life in the attic of Dr. Booth's home, walking with a supposed limp; a byproduct of his plummet to the stage at Ford's Theater.
Per Guntown native Dick Gentry, descendants of Dr. John Fletcher Booth corroborate this story, most notably Emily Epting Pressey, who passed away in 1988.
Pressey was the granddaughter of Dr. Booth and spoke of a man she called "Unky" who lived in the upstairs quarters of her grandfather's home.
As the story goes, the children were forbidden to speak of him in public, guarding the family's secret of harboring the country's most wanted fugitive.
An assassin's escape
Although this story contradicts the factual account of John Wilkes Booth's escape and death, the small-town Mississippi legend has no blatant reasons for being unfeasible.
Concerning the logistics of this escape, the most obvious question would be how Booth managed to make the journey from Washington City to Mississippi without being detected.
At the time, trains were the quickest and most available mode of long-distance travel. If John Wilkes Booth boarded a train bound for Mississippi, he very well could have landed in Guntown in a matter of days.
It would be difficult to imagine that no one would have noticed the president's assassin aboard since, in the wake of Lincoln's killing, "wanted" posters had been plastered around the country. However, television and radio had yet to be invented so an undercover Booth could have slipped under the radar.
Upon Booth's arrival, his relatives would have had to keep their secret close to the vest so as to not tip off anyone seeking a reward for the killer's capture.
If no one in the family had loose lips, and townsfolk never laid eyes on Lincoln's assassin, there would be no evidence proving that he didn't reside in Guntown, only lending to his secret lodging in Dr. Booth's attic.
John Wilkes Booth, Died Unknown
Bud Herring, the former mayor of Guntown, said that when his father was mayor, he and a few others helped erect the headstone that now stands at John Wilkes Booth's gravesite.
The family plot includes the grave of Dr. John Fletcher Booth and his cousin, George Washington Booth. Between these two graves stands a small, eroded headstone that reads: John Wilkes Booth, Born 1838, Died Unknown, Rest In Peace.
"People around here just believed it. It fit all the criteria at the time," said Herring who recently finished his tenure as mayor.
When asked if anyone has ever attempted to exhume the body or research the legend further, Herring said it's been years since anyone has expressed interest in uncovering more of the story.
Additionally, the Booth family no longer lives in Guntown, so many of the details of John Wilkes Booth's alleged residence and death are lost to time.
Fact or fiction?
Over the years, there have been unfounded claims of John Wilkes Booth's escape. Some tell the story of a man under an assumed name who died in Oklahoma and revealed his true identity before he passed. Others say that Booth escaped to India.
In spite of there being no factual evidence to prove the Guntown theory, the legend still remains an interesting piece of history for the community.
The legend is seemingly just that, a legend with no historically accurate facts to back it.
However, the question still remains.
Was John Wilkes Booth was really killed in a barn in Virginia? Or did another man die for Booth's crimes while he escaped to Mississippi?
As Pressey said, "Doubts will always linger. No one will know the truth but our God."