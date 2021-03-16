TUPELO • Legislation that would allow Lee County supervisors to seek a sales tax hike to pay for a new jail may be dead before it’s even been introduced in the state Capitol.
As they once again tackle the contentious matter of the local jail, Lee County supervisors last month requested legislative authority to hold a referendum election that would allow voters to approve a sales tax increase that would pay for construction of a new jail.
State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, said he still intends to file a local and private bill as requested by the five supervisors. Even so, such a bill faces an increasingly dire outlook in the House, with House Speaker Philip Gunn reportedly voicing concerns along with some members of Lee County’s own delegation.
“I do not support a sales tax for the jail,” said Rep. Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo. “I’m going to do what I feel is best for Lee County. I just don’t feel like adding on to our sales tax is the proper way to fund the jail.”
Local and private bills rarely win passage without the support of all legislators from the impacted area – and in this case, it’s not clear if any of Lee County’s representatives support the idea.
Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, highlighted the number of special sales taxes that already exist in Lee County and also mentioned legislation approved by the House that would eliminate the state income tax while raising sales taxes.
“If our sales tax goes up like we’re talking about it, then you’ve got the new 2%, then you’ve got the tourism tax, and then you’ve got this local option that’s been there for many years for the water system, and then you’d have another local option put on top of that for the jail,” Turner said. “It’s going to tax those people out the sky.”
Rep. Randy Boyd, R-Mantachie, voiced concern that the sales tax maneuver would allow Lee County supervisors to offload part of the financial burden of the new jail onto people that get no vote in the matter.
“I’ve looked around. I know Itawamba County is funding their own jail,” Boyd said. “The way this sales tax works is, it taxes people outside the county that come into the county. I’m not sure Itawamba County people need to be paying for Lee County’s jail.”
Indeed, District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland, in previous statements, highlighted the wide reach of the sales tax as a desirable feature – and like Boyd, he had Itawamba County on his mind.
“If someone from Itawamba County comes in and buys a Coca-Cola, they’re helping us build a jail,” Holland told the Daily Journal last month.
Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Shannon, could not be reached on Monday for comment.
At a Monday morning Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors began to grapple with political reality. District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said that even if McMahan – who chairs the Local and Private committee in the Senate – can get a version of the bill out of his chamber, Morgan is “99.9% sure it would be dead in the House.”
Turner and Aguirre cited their own conversations with other lawmakers in the House as leading them to believe that Gunn, who has put a lot of political muscle behind an overhaul of the state’s tax structure, has concerns about local governments looking toward sales tax hikes as a revenue source.
McMahan, who represents portions of Lee and Itawamba counties, said that he did have a conversation with Gunn about the bill and confirmed that the speaker typically doesn’t “favor this type of bill.” McMahan does believe, however, the speaker will consider the proposal.
The second-term lawmaker also defended his own intent to file the bill in the Senate.
“I’m not for new taxes, but I am for allowing the people of a county or a city to vote for a tax project if they chose to vote for it,” McMahan said.
The deadline for lawmakers to introduce local and private bills that deal with revenue is Friday.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has long claimed that a new jail is needed because of poor conditions and overcrowding. Local supervisors have periodically discussed the issue for over a decade without ever reaching a consensus view about how to proceed.