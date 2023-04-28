SALTILLO – Officials hope a drainage project funded by state money will solve flooding issues that have plagued one Saltillo neighborhood for decades.
The state legislature ponied up $1 million to install a box culvert under a Kansas City Southern railroad spur in the Turner Industrial Park in Saltillo. The larger culvert will allow more water to flow out of the Willow Creek subdivision and into Sand Creek.
The work, which will shut down railroad access to WestRock for about a week, is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.
Flooding during and after heavy rains became a problem shortly after the 100-house subdivision was built on the east side of Industrial Park Road, just south of the W.K. Webb Sportsplex, in the mid-1990s. Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham said most of the subdivision is in the flood plain.
Rainwater drains to the back of the subdivision into a ditch that runs along the west side of the railroad tracks. Under normal conditions, the ditch carries water south to Sand Creek.
But during extremely heavy rains, the water gets caught as it flows through two culverts — one 48 inches and one 24 inches — under the railroad spur. That causes water to back up. If debris or silt blocks the culverts, the flood waters back up even higher and can stay for days, as it did in both February 2019 and June 2021.
Randy Hathcock, an engineer with Engineering Solutions Inc., said the project will replace the small culverts with a concrete box culvert that is 6 feet tall and 10 feet wide. The increased size will not only allow more water to flow through, it will also allow debris to pass through.
The project will require the spur to be closed for a week. A section of track will have to be removed and dirt excavated and then compacted to accept the box culvert. Hathcock said they will use a precast culvert that comes in 4-foot sections that are bolted together. They will then have to rebuild the railroad bed and lay new tracks.
The design work and bidding process will take some time. Any contractor has to meet the railroad’s stringent certifications and bond requirements. The preliminary work will take about eight weeks, which means the project will be ready to move forward about the time the state funds become available on July 1.
Local officials have searched for a solution to the problem for years. The ditch is routinely cleaned and cleared. In 2008, about 2 feet of debris and silt was removed from the ditch between the subdivision and the culverts. But they would still get clogged with debris. During one flooding event, water overtopping the railroad tracks washed away the rock ballast supporting the rails.
“Whenever we know a big rain is coming, we’ll send a crew out to check the ditch and clear any debris that might block the culverts,” Grantham said.
While the reason for the flooding was singled out years ago, the project has been put on hold for years because of a lack of funding.
“This is the fourth year in a row that I went down to Jackson to ask for help,” said Lee County First District Supervisor Phil Morgan. “Before, it always fell on deaf ears. They kept saying they had money for expanding industrial parks to create jobs. I told them it made more sense to maintain the jobs you already have. If that spur goes, then we can’t serve that part of the industrial park by rail and would lose jobs.”
The Lee County delegation asked the state for $1.2 million to make sure they could cover the cost and have some contingency money. Morgan was confident the project could be done for $1 million.
The new culvert will allow more water to flow from the ditch and under the railroad spur. Officials also hope to clear and clean the ditch downstream. The ditch runs south out of the industrial park, under the Natchez Trace Parkway, then along private property until it spills into Sand Creek, about 3,000 feet south of the culverts.
