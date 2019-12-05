TUPELO • Weeks after asking the Board of Supervisors to consider renovating the county’s only library, the director of the Lee County Library wants city leaders to help purchase a new bookmobile.
Jeff Tomlinson, the executive director of the library, addressed the Tupelo City Council at a council work session on Tuesday. He told the city leaders that a new bookmobile will cost a little over $250,000, according to the results of a recent reverse auction.
Tomlinson said the library has received around $35,000 in private donations to help fund the purchase. Tomlinson is asking the city and the county to split the remaining balance, with each paying right under $108,000. Even if both government bodies agree, a new bookmobile won't arrive for almost a year.
“If we’re ready to go right now, it would be 300 days before they’d deliver it," Tomlinson said.
The bookmobile is used as a mobile library that often serves students, elderly residents and other people in the county who find it difficult to physically visit the Lee County Library in Tupelo. The current bookmobile is old and was in the shop for repairs as recently as early this week.
“This is a great asset to Lee County and Tupelo,” Tomlinson said. “There’s nothing quite like the impact it makes on children as exposing them to books.”
Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard, a former educator, told the Daily Journal he is interested in seeing if the city can contribute funds to the purchase, but he still has many questions he wants answered first.
Similarly, Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer also told the Daily Journal he hasn’t made a final decision on the issue, but his initial thought is that the bookmobile does provide a valuable service.
“If we can (fund it), we should," Palmer said.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told council members he would like feedback on the issue within the next few months to determine if this is an issue.
Bill Benson, the interim Lee County administrator, told the Daily Journal that the Board of Supervisors is aware of the request and would more than likely hear Tomlinson's proposal toward the beginning part of 2020.