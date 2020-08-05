TUPELO • In the shadow of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act passing, the Tupelo office of Living Independence for Everyone (LIFE) of Mississippi carries on the legacy of helping individuals with disabilities remain independent.
“We want each individual, and they themselves want, to be as independent as possible and not require assistance to get anything done,” said independent living specialist Wayne Lauderdale.
LIFE tries to assist in the independent living empowerment of people with disabilities. Their core services include information and referral, peer support, advocacy and self-advocacy support, skills training, transition assistance and providing equipment, supplies, modifications or other services that help individuals living independently. All services are free.
Lauderdale and Damareus Thrasher both work as independent living specialists at LIFE of Mississippi, with the goal of empowering people with disabilities to be involved and give them access to the same services everyone else has.
The Tupelo office has been a fixture in the community for over two decades, providing services to approximately 23 counties, stretching from Oktibbeha to Alcorn and Tishomingo to DeSoto, Lauderdale said.
“We enjoy helping people and I’m glad we’re able to assist,” Lauderdale said.
On a state level, the LIFE of Mississippi opened in 1992 as the “non-profit center for independent living” created through federal legislation, according to the LIFE of Mississippi website. The organization now boasts a statewide office in Jackson and offices in Tupelo, Indianola, Hattiesburg, McComb and Gulfport to serve all 82 counties in Mississippi.
LIFE serves all age groups. Healthy Opportunities for Transition, for children ages eight to 25, helps prepare youth for transitioning into community and adult life. Transitional services primarily assist those who were institutionalized to integrate into their homes and communities again.
For those with limited funds, LIFE tries to fill gaps to help. LIFE works with the Medicaid waiver program to assist people who may work or be injured and unable to provide their own insurance to obtain modifications pertaining to their disability. While LIFE receives grant funds, they only receive funds for the purchase of modifications and related services through donations and fundraisers. Lauderdale said they have been unable to do so with COVID-19. Occasionally LIFE received donated equipment that can be distributed to the community.
A disabled veteran, Lauderdale became involved with LIFE after being referred by the WIN Job Center. During his time, he’s learned a lot about individuals with disabilities, including invisible disabilities, and seen the need to educate the community.
We’re much needed in this community,” Lauderdale said. “This office carries a lot of weight, and a lot of teaching goes through here, and a lot of learning comes through here as well.”
LIFE serves hundreds each year through both services and outreach efforts such as community health fairs and nursing home visits. They also visit schools and other support areas. When requested, LIFE can provide teaching points to agencies, and in office they will often have agencies with the Social Security office or Medicaid waiver program explain next steps for individuals who become injured and need to know how to get assistance or what services are authorized through assistance programs. LIFE also provides referrals to local food pantries and local resources such as the Salvation Army, Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH) and the Mississippi Client Assistance Program (CAP).
LIFE has an advisory council that can advocate to businesses that may be inaccessible. The goal of the advisory council is to provide information, not enforcement, and educate the community. LIFE focuses on social opportunities by partnering with OurArtworks, attending an annual fishing trip in Panola County for individuals with disabilities and hosting bowling every other Thursday pre-COVID-19.
LIFE also was a place for fellowship. The Tupelo office is one of the two LIFE offices to provide the Promoting Opportunities Wellness Entertainment and Recreation (POWER) program that encourages exercise, and LIFE also hosts a peer support group. Lauderdale said the group is “like family,” with participants offering support in all aspects, whether that is by helping with transportation or general counseling.
“The process of learning in this job is long term because learning about people with disabilities and being able to meet their needs is a difficult one,” Lauderdale said. “...Being around them and learning about them on a daily basis helps you to understand.”
Lauderdale said COVID-19 has halted those social activities. Even amid COVID-19, LIFE partnered with Eight Days of Hope to issue 40 lift chairs this past month, and the LIFE team continues to take calls and participate in Zoom meetings. LIFE is also sanitizing the office often and providing hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.
Their next community service opportunity will be providing food boxes. The boxes will consist of all non-perishables and be broken down to specific groups.
“We’re providing three types of food boxes. One’s going to be special for heart disease, a low sodium one. One’s going to be [for] diabetics, which is low sugar, low carb, that kind of thing, and then one’s going to be a normal one [where] anyone can grab it,” Thrasher said. “They’ll be dropped off a neutral location so you can go and get it safely and there will be no cause and/or concern for getting the virus or [coming] in contact with anybody.”
The food boxes will be organized in conjunction with the state LIFE office. A date has yet to be set, but LIFE anticipates needing volunteers to assist with distribution and is looking for a partner that can provide a location for distribution.
While based in Tupelo, Lauderdale emphasizes that they serve the region.
“We have to get outside of this and move to [counties like] Clay County, Alcorn, Benton, Tishomingo,” Lauderdale said. “We spend a lot of time in [the Lee County] area, and we serve the people in this area well, but we have to get out and serve the underserved communities.”
LIFE can be reached at 662-844-6633.