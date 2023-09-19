In this file photo from 2018, Virginia Gaston gets one of the beds ready at Lifecore in Tupelo in this 2018 file photo. LIFECORE's CEO told Lee County supervisors on Monday that the organization plans to expand the capacity of its facility this year, doubling from eight beds to 16.
THOMAS WELLS | DAILY JOURNAL
In this file photo from 2019, Angela Burdine, left, and Amy Burrell pull bottles to fill prescriptions for patients at LIFECORE Health Group in Tupelo.
TUPELO — With mental health and chemical dependency continuing to grow, advocates and local officials see a continued need for services, according to data from LIFECORE Health Group.
LIFECORE Health Group CEO Raquel Rosamond gave an annual presentation of the organization to the Lee County Board of Supervisors Monday morning. The organization is a community mental health center that provides a litany of services for the county and region, offering treatment programs for developmental disability, chemical dependency and other behavioral health disorders.
“We appreciate your support,” she said, addressing the board.
The organization, which covers Benton, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee Pontotoc and Union counties, served 9,356 patients between June 22 to May 2023. Of those, 3,724 patients were from Lee County.
The company has 269 employees, almost half of those employees — 126 — work in Lee County.
Between June 2022 and this May, the organization logged 141,044 service hours, 58,786 in Lee County, which translates to 375 residential admissions and 213 outpatient admissions for chemical dependency in the region, including 117 residential and 93 outpatient admissions in Lee County.
The crisis stabilization unit served 174 patients, 68 from Lee County. The organization helped patients purchase medication to the tune of $856,987 regionally and $199,472 in Lee County along.
Lee County is the organization's hub, Rosamond told county leaders, and receives much of the organization’s focus. LIFECORE will double its capacity for admissions in the coming year from eight to 16 beds, which she said will come with additional hiring.
The expansion has been a long time coming, Rosamond said.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for that. Our eight beds are full; they’ve been full for the last few months … we are working very quickly as much as we can to try and get those beds in,” she said. “Those commitment numbers are staying high, and we need a place to serve those clients.”
Rosamond noted that other counties within the region hope to follow Lee County’s example and get a crisis stabilization unit with beds, adding she has been working with staff and government officials for funding to do just that.
As its name implies, LIFECORE’S crisis stabilization unit gives patients undergoing a mental health or chemical dependency crisis a place to recover.
The county currently gives the organization $110,744. County Administrator Bill Benson said the organization started a pilot program in Lee that diverts services, which he said had positive returns.
“(That program) has reduced the number of actual commitments by seeing them right off the bat,” he said. “The number is still large, but it has been a good program.”
