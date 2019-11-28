TUPELO • If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift items or holiday decor for your home, you might want to visit the Link Centre Holiday Market 2019.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Link Centre Reception Hall. Admission is free.
“Right now, we have between 12 and 15 vendors and we’re hoping for 20 to 25,” said Leslie Criss, a Link Centre board member and the event’s coordinator. “Our vendors come from all over the region.”
Items available this year include candles, baked goods, Christmas decor, jewelry, pottery, custom-made lamps, cutting boards and concrete bowls and planters.
“There will also be an opportunity for people to have photos made with fun set-ups,” Criss said. “We’ll have cute backdrops for Christmas photos to be made.”
Taqueria Ferrus food truck will be on site to provide Mexican fare, and there will be a free art activity for children.
“The kids will be making a special Christmas decoration while their parents shop,” she said.
This is the fourth year for the market. Proceeds benefit the Link Centre, a non-profit that promotes Tupelo’s arts community.
“Last year, we had a good turnout, but we’re hoping to grow this year with more vendors and shoppers,” Criss said.
For more information, call (662) 690-4011 or visit www.link-centre.org.