TUPELO – Chef Mitch McCamey will host a virtual dinner June 6 as a fundraiser for the Link Centre.
McCamey, owner and creative director of Kermit's Soul Kitchen and the Neon Pig restaurants in Tupelo, will be joined by Community Development Foundation staff member Judd Wilson, who will act as the evening's moderator. The virtual instruction dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.
The menu for "Cook at Home with Mitch" features a Lemon-Lime Smash drink and a marinated summer tomato salad paired with a dry-aged ribeye from Homeplace Pastures, along roasted local vegetables. The dinner will be finished off with macerated Mississippi blueberries with cereal milk.
Tickets are $75 person, which includes the ingredients for the food, or $40 per person without ingredients. Tickets must be purchased by June 2 if participants are picking up the menu food at the Neon Pig on North Gloster before the event.
The virtual dinner will use Zoom for its broadcast, and ticket holders can ask questions of the chef during the dinner. Recipes will be provided.
The Link Centre is a 501C3 nonprofit arts, education, and social service center located at 1800 W. Main Street in Tupelo. More information about this program and other events at Link Centre are available by visiting link-centre.org or the Facebook page.