TUPELO • In her own humble way, Room to Room owner Lisa Hawkins helped the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) raise a record-breaking amount on Tuesday night.
The Regional Rehabilitation Center honored Hawkins at the seventh annual Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award dinner, Tuesday evening at the Tupelo Furniture Building. Despite limiting ticked sales to just over 200 in-person attendees, the event raised more than $217,000.
It was the highest amount RRC has raised through the Red Rasberry dinner, started in honor of the late John “Red” Rasberry, RRC’s executive director for 38 years until his retirement in 1995.
“Being able to honor Lisa Hawkins all she’s done for us and the entire community has just been a tremendous blessing,” said RRC Executive Director Robby Parman. “To be able to raise $217,000 tonight, I can’t even comprehend it. It will help us to hire more therapists to help more kids and more adults in our community.”
Hawkins, who was named this year's Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award recipient earlier this month, was recognized for her contributions as a business woman, entrepreneur and her extensive community service. Some of her accomplishments include being founding board member of Sanctuary Hospice, serving as Tupelo Housing Authority Commissioner, being a board member of the Tupelo-Lee County Foundation, and being honored as National Junior Auxiliary Volunteer of the year.
"I'm proud of all the things she's accomplished," said husband Jim Hawkins. "She's never satisfied ... She's always wanting to do more."
When Sanctuary Hospice Executive Director Linda Gholston first met Hawkins, she wouldn’t have thought she’d had even time for all her philanthropic efforts. Thanks to Hawkins’ nursing background, she knew Sanctuary Hospice had something behind it that could sustain it over the years.
However, the story that Gholston remembers Hawkins by is when she gave a Sanctuary Hospice family the gift of a week before the ailing husband came to the facility. For that whole week, Hawkins went above and beyond to make sure that family didn’t have to worry or struggle.
“As I look back on my association with Lisa, she has done, year after year, whatever it takes for Sanctuary Hospice, and I know whatever organization that you represent, you find that she has done that also,” Gholston said.
Retired Harrisburg Baptist Church associate pastor David Langerfield used his slot as speaker to give Hawkins a toast for all she’s done for both his family and countless others. He personally experienced Hawkins’ big heart with his late wife, Lynda Langerfield. Every Christmas, Hawkins and (other name) would get a handicap van to take her shopping, and Hawkins was there with Lynda Langerfield in her final hours. When Hawkins opened Room to Room, she asked David Langerfield to pray for the store to be a place of ministry rather than focusing on praying for its success.
“Somebody will call her and tell her about a need, or text her about a crisis or come see her in person,” Langerfield said. “When she hears a need, it’s amazing, she just goes into this mode, she starts making phone calls, develops a plan, organizes a response.”
In video presentations, family, friends and colleagues of Hawkins shared stories of faith, heart, friendship and laughter about Hawkins' impact on their lives.
“She’s been important in not only in a professional standpoint but also in a spiritual standpoint and has really helped develop me. I’m super thankful for that,” said Amber Beane, Room to Room assistant store manager and friend. “I just want to congratulate you and thank you so much for all that you’ve done for me, for our community, for those that work in this business, and all the work that I know that you will continue to do.”
While she was the guest of honor, Lisa Hawkins eschewed the spotlight being solely on her. She was grateful to have the opportunity to support Regional Rehab.
“I’ve had three generations in my family who’ve been helped by Regional Rehab, so this event is not about me. It’s about Regional Rehab,” Hawkins said. “It really has changed people’s lives.”